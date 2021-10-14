PM: THE CALL OF YARA IN UNO® VON MATTEL UND UBISOFT AB SOFORT ERHÄLTLICH (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Düsseldorf, 14. Oktober 2021 – Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) und Ubisoft® gaben heute bekannt, dass ab sofort weltweit der DLC The Call of Yara für das beliebte Videospiel UNO erhältlich ist. The Call of Yara wird mit neuen Besonderheiten, rund um die tropisch-paradiesische Insel Yara aufwarten und packende Wendungen zu der klassischen UNO- Spielerfahrung hinzufügen.

Ein Trailer zu Call of Yara ist inkl. Embedded-Code unter folgendem Link zu finden:

The Call of Yara ist ab sofort zum Einzelkauf auf PlayStation®4,Playstation®5, Xbox One Konsolen, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch™System, Windows PC,and Stadia erhältlich. The Call of Yara wird via Abwärtskompatibilität auf PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S spielbar sein.

In The Call of Yara kann eine einzigartige Erfahrung im UNO-Videospiel, durch ein von Yara inspiriertes Spielbrett und Menü, sowie exklusive Themenkarten und dem fesselnden Sound der Titelmusik, erlebt werden. Nachdem sieben Karten gezogen und 300 Pesos zum Start jedes Spieles erhalten wurden, werden Spielende am Beginn jeder neuen Runde 100 Pesos sammeln, welche für die Dienste der Libertad-Legenden ausgegeben werden können. Jeder Charakter beeinflusst den Spielverlauf dabei unterschiedlich, daher müssen die Pesos strategisch verwendet werden, um die untenstehenden Dienste zu beanspruchen:

Dani Rojas:

PhillyBarzaga:

Juan Cortez:

Lucky Mama:

Zusätzlich wird durchThe CallofYaraeine brandneueUNO-Karte eingeführt:DieGuerilla RecorderKarte. Wenn diese riskante Karte gespielt werden sollte, wird jede Geldbörse der Spieler*innen willkürlich beeinflusst – um die Dienste der Guerilla-Legenden in Anspruch zu nehmen können hunderte Pesos erhalten, aber auch verloren werden.

