PM: TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX® SIEGE: NÄCHSTES MAJOR FINDET VOM 8. BIS 14. NOVEMBER IN SCHWEDEN STATT (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf,5.Oktober2021–Ubisoft®gab heute bekannt, dassdas nächsteSix MajorinTomClancy’sRainbow Six Siege®vom 8. bis 14. November inGävle,Schweden stattfinden wird.

Die Gruppenphase desSixSwedenMajorfindet vom 8. bis 10. November nach dem gleichen Wettbewerbsformat wie beim letztenSix Mexico Majorstatt, bevor es vom 12. bis 14. November in die Playoffs geht. In diesem finalen Showdown kämpfen die Teams um den Titel, das Preisgeld und eine letzte Chance, Punkte in der globalen Rangliste zu sammeln, um sich für dasSixInvitational2022zu qualifizieren.

Da das Wohlergehen der Profispieler, des Personals und der Partner oberste Priorität hat, wird dasSixSwedenMajorals LAN-Eventunter strengen Hygienemaßnahmen und gemäß den Richtlinien von Gesundheitsorganisationen und lokalen Behördenohne Zuschauer vor Ort ausgetragen.

Um dasSix Majorzu feiern und den Fans die Möglichkeit zu geben, ihre Lieblingsteams zu unterstützen, gibt es jetzt ein neues Operator-Bundle, das im Spiel gekauft werden kann. 30 % der Nettoeinnahmen aus diesen Artikeln fließen in den Preispool des Wettbewerbs, bis zu einer Obergrenze von 500.000 USD.

Die endgültigen Details für dasSixSwedenMajorwerden noch abgestimmt und zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt gegeben.

About the Rainbow Six Esports Global Program

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, LatinAmericaand Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on an in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition.