Heute erscheint... 30.9.2021 (Spiele-Releases)

30. September 2021 - 1:05
Das Teaserbild stammt aus Aeon Drive.

Die GamersGlobal-Datenbank enthält zehntausende von Spielesteckbriefen mit vielen Infos inklusive der Release-Daten zu Spielen. Sollte dir ein Fehler auffallen oder du generell Interesse haben, als Archivar an der Datenbank mitzuarbeiten, gibt es hier mehr Infos. Wir haben auch einen Wochen- und Monatskalender für Spiele-Neuerscheinungen.

Laut unserer Datenbank erscheinen heute folgende Computer- oder Videospiele:

  • Aeon Drive (2D-Actionadventure; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
  • Alisa (Survival-Horror; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Linux, MacOS.
  • AlphaLink (Third-Person-Shooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Xbox One.
  • Arcana Heart 3 (Prügelspiel; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch. Preis bei Amazon.de: 13,99€ (PlayStation 3) 7,90€ ()
  • Asdivine Saga (JRPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
  • Astria Ascending (JRPG; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
  • B-Project - Ryuusei Fantasia (Musikspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch, iOS, Android (Japan).
  • Barricadez (Tower Defense; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch (Barricadez Revisited).
  • Blaze und die Monster Maschinen - Reifenhausen-Rennfahrer (Fun Racer; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
  • Bonfire Peaks (Puzzle-Action; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, MacOS, Linux, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch.
  • Calluna (Ego-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
  • Coffee Noir - Business Detective Game (Wirtschaftssimulation; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
  • Cotton 2 (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch (Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute).
  • Cotton Boomerang (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch (Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute).
  • Darksiders 3 (Open-World-Action; siehe News, siehe Test+, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Stadia. Preis bei Amazon.de: 18,22€ (PlayStation 4) 29,99€ (Xbox One) 18,22€ (PC)
  • Death's Gambit - Afterlife (Hack and Slay; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Switch.
  • Demon Skin (Hack and Slay; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One.
  • eFootball 2022 (Sportsimulation; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
  • ExZeus (Third-Person-Shooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One (ExZeus - The Complete Collection).
  • ExZeus 2 (Third-Person-Shooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One (ExZeus - The Complete Collection).
  • Flaskoman (Jump-and-run; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
  • Gearshifters (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One.
  • Guardian Force (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch (Guardian Force Saturn Tribute).
  • Hobo Cat Adventures (Jump-and-run; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
  • Hot Wheels - Unleashed (Fun Racer; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X. Preis bei Amazon.de: 49,99€ () 69,99€ () 49,99€ ()
  • Immortal Legacy - The Jade Cipher - Console Edition (3D-Actionadventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Xbox One.
  • Impostor Factory (Point-and-Click-Adventure; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, MacOS, Linux.
  • Industria (Egoshooter; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
  • Little Hats (Open-World-RPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
  • Lords & Villeins (Lebens-Simulation; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
  • Melty Blood - Type Lumina (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
  • Mini Car Racing 2 (Fun Racer; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
  • Mistral (Action-RPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
  • Operation Thunder (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Linux.
  • Road Racing - Highway Car Chase (Fun Racer; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
  • Rogue Lords (Taktik-RPG; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
  • Smashing Time (Sonstige; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
  • Space Revenge (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch.
  • Stellaris: Ancient Relics (Globalstrategie; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Xbox One.
  • Stellaris: Federations (Globalstrategie; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Xbox One.
  • Stellaris: Necroids Species Pack (Globalstrategie; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Xbox One.
  • Survival Z (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
  • Sweet Surrender (Egoshooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
  • The Eternal Cylinder (Survival-Action; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One.
  • The Last Friend (Tower Defense; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
  • The Legend of Heroes - Kuro no Kiseki (JRPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4 (Japan).
  • Toadomination (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
  • Toree 2 (Jump-and-run; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
  • Touhou Genso Wanderer - Lotus Labyrinth (Roguelike; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch (Lotus Labyrinth R).
  • Typhoon Gal (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch (Arcade Archives).
  • Underland (Puzzle/Logik; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
  • Unsighted (2D-Actionadventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One .
  • Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 (Action-RPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Xbox One.

Die Links zu Amazon.de sind Partnerlinks.

Wenn euch eine Vorschau auf die redaktionellen Themen der nächsten Tage interessiert, findet ihr auf der Startseite unter dem Titelbild die „Themen-Vorschau“.

