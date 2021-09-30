Heute erscheint... 30.9.2021 (Spiele-Releases)

GG-Redaktion
Das Teaserbild stammt aus Aeon Drive.
Laut unserer Datenbank erscheinen heute folgende Computer- oder Videospiele:
- Aeon Drive (2D-Actionadventure; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- Alisa (Survival-Horror; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Linux, MacOS.
- AlphaLink (Third-Person-Shooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Xbox One.
- Arcana Heart 3 (Prügelspiel; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch. Preis bei Amazon.de: 13,99€ (PlayStation 3) 7,90€ ()
- Asdivine Saga (JRPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- Astria Ascending (JRPG; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- B-Project - Ryuusei Fantasia (Musikspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch, iOS, Android (Japan).
- Barricadez (Tower Defense; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch (Barricadez Revisited).
- Blaze und die Monster Maschinen - Reifenhausen-Rennfahrer (Fun Racer; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- Bonfire Peaks (Puzzle-Action; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, MacOS, Linux, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch.
- Calluna (Ego-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Coffee Noir - Business Detective Game (Wirtschaftssimulation; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Cotton 2 (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch (Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute).
- Cotton Boomerang (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch (Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute).
- Darksiders 3 (Open-World-Action; siehe News, siehe Test+, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Stadia. Preis bei Amazon.de: 18,22€ (PlayStation 4) 29,99€ (Xbox One) 18,22€ (PC)
- Death's Gambit - Afterlife (Hack and Slay; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Switch.
- Demon Skin (Hack and Slay; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One.
- eFootball 2022 (Sportsimulation; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- ExZeus (Third-Person-Shooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One (ExZeus - The Complete Collection).
- ExZeus 2 (Third-Person-Shooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One (ExZeus - The Complete Collection).
- Flaskoman (Jump-and-run; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Gearshifters (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One.
- Guardian Force (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch (Guardian Force Saturn Tribute).
- Hobo Cat Adventures (Jump-and-run; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Hot Wheels - Unleashed (Fun Racer; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X. Preis bei Amazon.de: 49,99€ () 69,99€ () 49,99€ ()
- Immortal Legacy - The Jade Cipher - Console Edition (3D-Actionadventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Xbox One.
- Impostor Factory (Point-and-Click-Adventure; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, MacOS, Linux.
- Industria (Egoshooter; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Little Hats (Open-World-RPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
- Lords & Villeins (Lebens-Simulation; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
- Melty Blood - Type Lumina (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- Mini Car Racing 2 (Fun Racer; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Mistral (Action-RPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
- Operation Thunder (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Linux.
- Road Racing - Highway Car Chase (Fun Racer; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Rogue Lords (Taktik-RPG; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Smashing Time (Sonstige; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Space Revenge (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch.
- Stellaris: Ancient Relics (Globalstrategie; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Xbox One.
- Stellaris: Federations (Globalstrategie; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Xbox One.
- Stellaris: Necroids Species Pack (Globalstrategie; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Xbox One.
- Survival Z (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Sweet Surrender (Egoshooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- The Eternal Cylinder (Survival-Action; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One.
- The Last Friend (Tower Defense; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- The Legend of Heroes - Kuro no Kiseki (JRPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4 (Japan).
- Toadomination (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Toree 2 (Jump-and-run; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Touhou Genso Wanderer - Lotus Labyrinth (Roguelike; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch (Lotus Labyrinth R).
- Typhoon Gal (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch (Arcade Archives).
- Underland (Puzzle/Logik; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- Unsighted (2D-Actionadventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One .
- Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 (Action-RPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Xbox One.
