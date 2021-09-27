PM: A Rat's Quest - insights from a rodent's perspective (Handy Games)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS
Mexico City, Mexico / Giebelstadt, Germany, September 27th, 2021
A lot has happened in the last two years with A Rat's Quest: The Way Back Home. In a newly revealed video Mat the rat, the protagonist of the gorgeously animated and fully voiced action-adventure, gives witness about what really happened to him and how he'll find his true love on his long way back home.
Features:
About The Dreamerians:
The Dreamerians - Gamestudio was formed in 2012 (originally as HaiKuSTUDIO) and is a team of experienced digital artisans.Hailing from Mexico City, they are a small independent game studio working on their own IP"A Rat's Quest", for PC and Consoles.As a highly passionate and agile team, they are pouring their hearts and minds into realizing this awesome journey.
