PM: You are dead - what's up next? (Handy Games)

Sabadel, Spain/Giebelstadt, Germany, 23rd September 2021

After dying and waking once again in a new, surreal world you are confronted with a series of events that will put your whole new existence at risk. The plane of memories was supposed to be a safe haven, almost paradise.

But something is not right. This world is starting to collapse. And you are the hero to save it – neither a super-soldier nor a legendary warrior you just need to survive to succeed. Stealthily, avoiding conflict and solving puzzles.

Survive and save the world from total annihilation in this Voxel Cinematographic Experience, where a highly produced cinematic experience meets the minimalistic voxel graphics.

You are dead. But that was never meant to be the end.

Features:

About SandBloom Studio:

SandBloom Studio is a small game developer team from Sabadell, just north of Barcelona, Spain. Consisting of only six peoplethey had to adapt to all roles and work needed in game design. After4 yearsof working intensely, they are taking their place in the game industry and want to leave a mark.

De-Exit will be that mark, for sure. SandBloom Studio creates games that combineentertainmentwith amessagethat accompanies the player for years to come. The Spaniards want to create fun games that bring something more to the table.

