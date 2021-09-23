PM: It's dangerous to go alone! Bring your SCARF! (Handy Games)

PC MacOS

Salamanca, Spain/Giebelstadt, Germany, 23rd September 2021 Discover your true destiny as you explore beautifully crafted worlds. Although pretty, theseworldshavebeenaltered in various ways. Something or someone is hiding the truth. What can you see on the horizon? What will the dawn of a new day bring? Zero-in on what's really going on in SCARF!

As soon as you are born into the gorgeous environments of SCARF, you are accompanied by a magical creature that has the ability to shape-shift. As a seemingly ordinary SCARF, it wraps around your small and weak avatar. It needs your help, finding its home and its mother. Your task on this odyssey is to follow the souls who stole the keys to finding the way home.

Always remember that you are never alone as you can rely on the shape-shifting powers of your trustworthy companion. Your fates are entwined.

Duringyour adventures in SCARF,youwillhavetosolveall kinds of increasingly complex puzzles,overcome dauntingobstaclesanddiscover gorgeousnew places,usinginterestingmechanics.Take your time and ease your breath in this wild world, do not fear the puzzles and challenges as the game mechanics are quite forgiving.

Create a bond with the SCARF and unlock new abilities that will allow you to master exceedingly difficult platforming challenges. Glide, hook and slingshot your way through this fantastical world of wonders.

Features:

About Uprising Studios: Uprising Studios are a small game developer from Spain, founded in 2017. SCARF is not only the first game of the magnificent seven people from Salamanca but also their dream of making a wholesome, peaceful platformer coming true.

