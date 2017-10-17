PM: BRAWLHALLA®: AB HEUTE KÄMPFEN AUCH NEGAN UND MAGGIE AUS THE WALKING DEAD ALS EPIC CROSSOVER (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 22. September 2021 – Ubisoft gab heute in Kooperation mit AMC bekannt, dass die für Brawlhalla® angekündigten Fanlieblinge Negan und Maggie ab sofort als neues Epic Crossover verfügbar sind. Der Trailer zum neuen Crossover kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit.

Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden und steht ebenfalls zum Direktdownload bereit. Zwei neue The Walking Dead-Epic Crossover treten dem Kampf bei:

Immer noch ums Überleben kämpfen die The Walking Dead-Charaktere, mit denen alles angefangen hat:

Die Epic Crossovers sind für jeweils 300 Mammoth Münzen über den In-Game Store erhältlich. Brawlhallawurde von Blue Mammoth entwickelt und ist ein Free-to-Play Plattform-Kampfspiel, mit mittlerweile über 70 Millionen Spieler:innen. Es führt die Spieler:innen in einen Kampf um Ruhm und Ehre in den Hallen von Walhalla. Man kann aus über 50 einzigartigen Charakteren wählen und im Einzel- oder Koop-Modus online und lokal gegen Andere antreten. Brawlhallaunterstützt plattformübergreifendes Spielen zwischen Xbox One X, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation 4® und PlayStation 5®, PC, iOS und Android Geräten. Die Spieler:innen können alle Online-Matchmaking-Aktivitäten gemeinsam spielen und individuell anpassen.

About Blue Mammoth Founded in 2009 and acquired by Ubisoft in 2018, Blue Mammoth Games is a development studio based in Atlanta, Georgia. The experienced team specializes in online multiplayer games with large player bases. Blue Mammoth develops Brawlhalla, a Free-To-Play fighting game on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, PlayStation® 4 and PlayStation 5® system, iOS, and Android devices. Brawlhalla has over 70 million players and is currently the most played fighting game on Steam. About AMC AMC and the AMC+ premium streaming bundle are home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network’s series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC’s current original drama series are Better Call Saul, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Kevin Can F**K Himself and the forthcoming 61st Street, Pantheon, Interview with the Vampire, Dark Winds and Moonhaven. AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like Talking Dead, AMC Visionaries and Ride with Norman Reedus. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

