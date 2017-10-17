PM: BRAWLHALLA®: AB HEUTE KÄMPFEN AUCH NEGAN UND MAGGIE AUS THE WALKING DEAD ALS EPIC CROSSOVER (Ubisoft News)

PC Switch XOne PS4 iOS MacOS Android

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 22. September 2021 – Ubisoft gab heute in Kooperation mit AMC bekannt, dass die für Brawlhalla® angekündigten Fanlieblinge Negan und Maggie ab sofort als neues Epic Crossover verfügbar sind. Der Trailer zum neuen Crossover kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit.

Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden und steht ebenfalls zum Direktdownload bereit. Zwei neue The Walking Dead-Epic Crossover treten dem Kampf bei:

Immer noch ums Überleben kämpfen die The Walking Dead-Charaktere, mit denen alles angefangen hat:

Die Epic Crossovers sind für jeweils 300 Mammoth Münzen über den In-Game Store erhältlich. Brawlhallawurde von Blue Mammoth entwickelt und ist ein Free-to-Play Plattform-Kampfspiel, mit mittlerweile über 70 Millionen Spieler:innen. Es führt die Spieler:innen in einen Kampf um Ruhm und Ehre in den Hallen von Walhalla. Man kann aus über 50 einzigartigen Charakteren wählen und im Einzel- oder Koop-Modus online und lokal gegen Andere antreten. Brawlhallaunterstützt plattformübergreifendes Spielen zwischen Xbox One X, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation 4® und PlayStation 5®, PC, iOS und Android Geräten. Die Spieler:innen können alle Online-Matchmaking-Aktivitäten gemeinsam spielen und individuell anpassen.

