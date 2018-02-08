PM: One world is not enough! (Handy Games)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, Germany, September 21st, 2021 Finally! Townsmen VR is entering the final stages of Early Access. After a complete redesign, you are no longer confined to a small island in the middle of an endless ocean. The latest Early Access update of Townsmen VR gives you not only a single island to explore but a world to interact with.

What to expect: The world of Townsmen VR changed drastically. Whereas you just had one island to explore in the old version of the Early Access - the game was intended as a tech demo - you now still start on the tutorial island but one can expand their empire to a world of 13 different islands and archipelagoes. Filled to the brim with exciting features, adventures and things to lay your virtual hands-on. By now the crafting system has been expanded so you have up to 20 different raw materials to build, carve, bake and smelt goods with. For example knights. How to build a knight:

Current Early Access features

Townsmen VR is available in all its Early Access glory here:

Townsmen VR on STEAM

Download our presskit here:

https://media.handy-games.com/Townsmen_VR/

Other stores will be updated soon.

