PM: Steam Players- Suit Up! Crytek Announces Crysis Remastered will be available on Steam on the 17th September (Crytek)

PC Switch XOne PS4

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Crysis Remastered ab 39,99 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Steam players can expect a launch discount of 20% off the game, owners of the original Crysis game will also receive 30% off the game, meaning a huge 50% discountif players pre-owned the game.

In order to take advantage of the discount players should look to Wishlist the game on Steam in order to be notified first.

Steffen Halbig, Project Lead comments: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring Crysis Remastered to players on Steam, not only will players get 20% off the game for a launch discount but long-established fans who owned the first original Crysis will also be able to get an extra 30% off. We also have an exclusive trailer for Steam so players can see the difference themselves for when the game launches on the 17th of September”.

Players can Wishlist the game here: https://bit.ly/2WQyg8a

For more information, please visit www.crysis.com.

ABOUT CRYTEK

Crytek is an independent videogame developer, publisher, and technology provider dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming with its cutting-edge 3D game development solution, CRYENGINE. With headquarters in Frankfurt am Main (Germany) and studios in Kiev (Ukraine), and Istanbul (Turkey), Crytek has created multiple award-winning titles, including the original Far Cry, the Crysis series, Ryse: Son of Rome, The Climb, Robinson: The Journey and Hunt: Showdown. Crytek delivers fun and innovative gaming experiences for PC, consoles, and VR and continues to grow its reach in the games-as-a-service market. Every Crytek game is created with CRYENGINE, which can be used by anyone to create games.

For more information, visit www.crytek.com and www.cryengine.com.