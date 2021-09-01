PM: TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: UBISOFT UND HYPERX KÜNDIGEN ZUSAMMENARBEIT FÜR STAGE 3 UND FINALS DER EUROPEAN LEAGUE SEASON 2021 AN (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Düsseldorf, 1. September 2021 – Ubisoft® und HyperX gaben heute eine neue Partnerschaft bekannt. HyperX wird exklusiver Lieferant von Peripheriegeräten - Headsets, Mikrofone, Mäuse, Mauspads und Tastaturen für die Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege® European League. Die Zusammenarbeit beginnt mit dem Start von Season 2021 Stage 3. Die Partnerschaft läuft bis Dezember 2021 und umfasst auch die European League Finals.

Diese Partnerschaft ist ein weiterer Schritt in der langjährigen Beziehung zwischen Ubisoft und HyperX, die 2016 ihre Zusammenarbeit im E-Sport begonnen hat. Als wichtiger Partner für die Rainbow Six Siege Community wird HyperX die Pre-Shows sponsern, die die europäischen Fans zu Beginn jedes Spieltags sehen können, und spezielle Werbegeschenke in den sozialen Medien anbieten.

„Wir freuen uns, HyperX als wichtigen Partner für unsere europäische Rainbow Six E-SportsSzene wieder begrüßen zu dürfen", sagt Geoffroy Sardin, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Ubisoft EMEA. "HyperX hat in den vergangenen Jahren zum Erfolg mehrerer Rainbow Six E-Sports Wettbewerbe beigetragen und wir sind begeistert, sie für das, was ein aufregendes Saisonende für die europäische Liga zu werden verspricht, an Bord zu haben".

„Wir freuen uns, unsere Partnerschaft mit Ubisoft für die Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege European League zu erneuern", sagt Jessany van 't Hoff, Head of Global Gaming Partnerships, HyperX. „HyperX wird von der Leidenschaft angetrieben, die Kultur des Gamings zu gestalten und unterstützt E-Sports seit über einem Jahrzehnt. Wir sind langjährige Unterstützer der Rainbow Six Siege-Community und freuen uns darauf, die Teams (durch die Turniere) zu verfolgen und zu sehen, welches europäische Team siegreich sein wird und sich seinen Platz beim Six Invitational sichert."

About the Rainbow Six Esports global program

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on an in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition.