PM: New Light the Shadow Event launches for Hunt: Showdown (Crytek)

By completing both paths, players can earn two Legendary Hunters, “The Exile” and “The Third Son”. Players can choose which path they wish to follow or complete both during the event to earn all rewards:

Path One: Pierce the Shadow

By choosing the Path of the Hunting Bow and destroying targets with this weapon, players can earn the following rewards:

Path Two: Cleave the Shadow

By choosing the Path of the Throwing Axe and destroying targets with its gleaming blade, players can earn the following rewards:

“We’re so excited to bring this brand-new unique event to players, they’ll have to choose a path and then this determines their game and what they’ll experience, whilst also giving them a chance to go onto the other path later. There is also a brand-new event themed DLC “Bayou Wraith” and we look forward to seeing what players think and seeing them in the bayou very soon”, comments Fatih Özbayram, Senior Producer for Hunt: Showdown.

Hunt: Showdown is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players can find out more about the latest live event and the game by visiting https://www.huntshowdown.com/news

About Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. Set in Louisiana in 1895, the game boasts a mixture of PvP and PvE elements that creates a uniquely tense experience. It’s not just the creatures who are a threat—it’s every Hunter on the map. In the classic game mode, a match of Hunt pits 12 players—playing solo or in teams of two or teams of three —against each other as they race to take out gruesome beasts for a bounty they must collect and get off of the map, while Hunt’s quickplay mode offers a shorter match for solo players to scavenge for weapons as they compete for a diminishing pool of bounty. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything.Hunt is available now on Steam. For more information, visit www.huntshowdown.com.