PM: Crysis Remastered coming to Steam next month (Crytek)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Crysis Remastered follows a simple rescue mission which turns out to be a war as alien invaders swarm over a Lingshan Island Chain. Users play as super soldier Nomad and are armed with the infamous Nanosuit which has 4 abilities: Speed, Strength, Armor and Cloaking abilities.

Crysis Remastered on PC comes with Ray Tracing, Global Illumination and high-quality textures, giving players the best Crysis experience yet.

Steffen Halbig, Project Lead comments: “We’re excited to bring Crysis Remastered to all PC players next month, the PC version brings with it stunning graphics and Ray Tracing and we hope all players will enjoy the remastered version on Steam”.

Players can Wishlist it now on Steam https://store.steampowered.com/app/1715130/Crysis_Remastered/

For more information, please visitwww.crysis.com.

ABOUT CRYTEK

Crytek is an independent videogame developer, publisher, and technology provider dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming with its cutting-edge 3D game development solution,CRYENGINE. With headquarters in Frankfurt am Main (Germany) and studios in Kiev (Ukraine), and Istanbul (Turkey), Crytek has created multiple award-winning titles, including the original Far Cry, theCrysisseries,Ryse: Son of Rome, The Climb, Robinson: The Journey and Hunt: Showdown. Crytek delivers fun and innovative gaming experiences for PC, consoles, and VR and continues to grow its reach in the games-as-a-service market. Every Crytek game is created with CRYENGINE, which can be used by anyone to create games.

For more information,visit www.crytek.com and www.cryengine.com.