PM: Welcome to Indie's Paradise (Handy Games)

Giebelstadt/Germany 12th August 2021

Welcome to the jungle ... Uhm, I mean Indie’s Paradise. HandyGames’ first Press Event on Discord. Join in as we'll share some very exclusive insights about what’s going on and what’s coming up – and believe us, this is some really fine stuff.

And you know what’s the best part? YOU ARE INVITED – and this is not something we give out to about just everyone. You are special – at least your mom told us so.

Oh, another boring online press conference, you say? You’re not that easily convinced? Well, take a glimpse here:

What awaits you?

You may choose from several slots where you gain access to exclusive previews, special reveals, and never seen before insights to games that are developed and published by HandyGames. But enough said, take a look at the following PDF to make it easier for you to choose your preferred slot.

Check out the attached file and the website for more information!

Click here to save your slots!

