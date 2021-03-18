PM: Your parcel is due for delivery today - "Pile Up! Box by Box" is out now! (Handy Games)

Giebelstadt, Germany, August 17th, 2021 In a time when colour left the box world and dreariness and coldness hit, only solidarity and teamwork can save the Boxlings from eternal shades of grey. Now, it is up to you! Become a Boxling to experience family-friendly co-op adventures and unfold mysteries while solving puzzles and quests as a team in your unique way! Explore a colourful world made entirely of cardboard together, as you visit the friendly citizens of sun-baked islands, amber forests, and vibrant caves!

PileUp! Box by Boxticks all the right boxes as a family-friendly cooperative 3D platformer! Jump up, slide down, play together and carry the load!

Out now on Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch!

Play together, stick together, think together – andPile Up! Box by Box

About Pile Up!:

Coordinate with your friends or rely on your own creativity to navigate cardboard worlds full of uniquely joyful levels. Unfold mysteries, solve puzzles and quests as a team and visit the friendly citizens of sunbaked islands, amber forests, and magical caves. Or maybe just kick back and challenge your friends in action-packed rounds of Boxball, Pile of Dunk, or Tic Pile Toe? The development ofPile Up! Box by Boxwas supported by CNC and New Aquitaine.

About Seed by Seed:

Seed by Seedis an independent game development studio, based in Angoulême, France, created to bring the coop gamePile Up! Box by Boxto life. We were brought together by the love of shared breakfasts, cute plants surrounding us, and carefully handcrafted video games. We want to share this love with others, and we have chosen to combine our talents to create soft, fun, friendly games. Games that remind people why everybody loves to play with their loved ones.

Features:

Pile Up! Box by Box is also available on Steam and GOG

