PM: New monthly challenge events launch for The Climb 2 (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

The first monthly challenge will begin in August and run between the 10th to the 17th. Players will receive an in-game notification for when the event is live, and participation will only be available for a limited time. Players must collect event objects that are scattered across each level. Completing each event will unlock beautifully designed wristbands inspired by the seasons for players to use in the game.

players must collect pumpkins to unlock a Halloween-themed wristband, while finding presents in December will reward gamers with a Christmas winter wonderland wristband.

“We’re excited to continue our ongoing support for The Climb 2 with a new series of events for the game,” said Fatih Özbayram, Senior Producer. “Completing each event will require players to explore and work out how to climb to each of the collectables, bringing a new dynamic to playing through each of the game’s levels. Our talented artists have really produced something special with the wristbands, and some of them look like miniature worlds, right there on your wrist in the game.”

For more information about The Climb 2, please visit www.theclimbgame.com.

About Crytek

Crytek is an independent videogame developer, publisher, and technology provider dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming with its cutting-edge 3D game development solution, CRYENGINE. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Crytek has created multiple award-winning titles, including the original Far Cry, the Crysis series, Ryse: Son of Rome, The Climb, Robinson: The Journey, and Hunt: Showdown. Crytek delivers fun and innovative gaming experiences for PC, consoles, and VR and continues to grow its reach in the games-as-a-service market. Every Crytek game is created with CRYENGINE, which can be used by anyone to develop games.

For more information, visitwww.crytek.comandwww.cryengine.com.