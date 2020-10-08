PM: Keep your enemies closer, but your neighbour in your pocket! (Handy Games)

Switch XOne PS4 iOS Android

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Vienna, Austria / Giebelstadt, Germany, 3rd August 2021 As Woody, the vengeful star protagonist ofNeighbours back From Hell, you will prank your way through Seasons 1 and 2 of the fictitious, but aptly named TV show. Take the mischief from your nasty neighbour’s flat all the way to China, India and Mexico where you will make sure his holiday is a living hell. While you’re at it, why limit targeting your antics at your neighbour, when you can involve his mother and fellow travellers? Whatever you decide to do, your trusty camera crew will be right there and keep a keen eye on all the action. You can let your crooked creativity flow freely and watch the neighbour rage in desperation.

Get it now onGoogle Play Store,Samsung Galaxy Storeor onApp-Store!

What a beautiful day in the neighbourhood!

Just be mindful not to get caught by him or his companions, or they will whoop you good and your TV show will be taken off the air. If you perform well on the other hand, by creating more and more disarray and chaos in the neighbour’s life, ratings will increase, and you could win prestigious awards.

Features:

About FarbWorks:

FarbWorks is a mobile game and application development studio based in Vienna, Austria. Founded in 2015, the studio focuses on the development of casual games and has now joined forces with THQ Nordic and HandyGames to bring a modernized HD-Version of the classicNeighbours From Helltitles to life.

Download the official Presskit here.

Weiterlesen