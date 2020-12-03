PM: Help the victims of the German flood disaster by playing games! (Handy Games)

23. Juli 2021 - 12:15
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, Germany, July 23rd, 2021 We are following the events in the flooded areas with sadness and deep sympathy and are shocked how many people have lost their lives, their livelihood or their life's work. Our thoughts are with those affected and their families who are still - after the water slowly recedes - holding out in uncertainty and fighting for their belongings.

We are full of pride and admiration for the service of volunteers, farmers, firefighters, soldiers, police officers and disaster services who are working day and night in the flooded areas and who are sacrificially working under the most adverse circumstances for the people in need.

We do our part

The victims of the disaster need fast, unbureaucratic help! We at HandyGames are aware of our social responsibility and therefore it was clear to us that we have to help!

Together with our studios Massive Miniteam (Spitlings), Paintbucket Games (Through The Darkest Of Times) and Honig Studios (El Hijo - A Wild West Tale), we started a Steam event - German Flood Relief - where 20% of every purchase will be donated to Aktion Deutschland Hilft.

Separately, we are donating an additional 30,000 Euros to Aktion Deutschland Hilft! As part of Embracer Group and the THQ Nordic family, it's natural for us to stand united even in hard times, give back and make the world a better place.

The Steam event includes a total of 37 games and 5 DLCs - among them such hits as El Hijo - A Wild West Tale (Best German Family Game 2021, winner of the Goldener Spatz), Through The Darkest Of Times (multiple winner of the German Computer Game Award (DCP), German Developer Award (DEP) and Indie Award Nominee at Gamescom), Little Big Workshop, Clouds & Sheep 2, Spitlings, Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadrons or the Townsmen series.

Click here to go to German Flood Relief on Steam!

Aktion Deutschland Hilft is an alliance of renowned German aid organisations that works together to help people who have lost everything due to major disasters.

If you would like to help beyond German Flood Relief, or if you already have all of our games, you can do so quickly and easily on the site www.aktion-deutschland-hilft.de. The donations go directly to where they are needed.

