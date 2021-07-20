PM: Crytek announces that Hunt: Showdown’s new map, DeSalle, is available on live PC servers today and on Xbox & PlayStation platforms in early August (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

The main difference in the map compared to the others is the way gameplay is focused vertically, along with more routes to the compounds and gameplay approaches. Upper DeSalle and Lower DeSalle – the map’s two main compounds -- intertwine with one another to give the map a Wild West feel – players can even charge through the swinging doors of a saloon and much more. There are not only cities to battle it out in but also a mansion, a quarry, and a prison along with many other settings.

The map so far has received huge praise from players and press on the test server deeming it “A breath of fresh air” with level design, audio, and attention to detail being highly acclaimed. Eagle-eyed players have also found various Easter eggs hidden away in the map, spreading excitement in the community. Loïc Raimond, Live Service Producer for Hunt comments further, “We’re so pleased to see such great praise for the map on the test server with players pointing out that the map is fun and fresh as well as graphically stunning. The team have worked so hard and it’s great to see the community so happy, we can’t wait to release it on all the other platforms for everyone to play.”

Keep an eye out for some Easter eggs that the team has placed throughout the map! How many of them can you find?

The Hunt: Showdown team hopes that all new players enjoy the map as much as they’ve enjoyed working on it, for new players to the game it’s currently 50% off on Steam with the chance to get DLCs with up to 70% off.

For more information about Hunt: Showdown visit: https://www.huntshowdown.com/

About Crytek

Crytek is an independent videogame developer, publisher, and technology provider dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming with its cutting-edge 3D game development solution, CRYENGINE. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Crytek has created multiple award-winning titles, including the original Far Cry, the Crysis series, Ryse: Son of Rome, The Climb, Robinson: The Journey, and Hunt: Showdown. Crytek delivers fun and innovative gaming experiences for PC, consoles, and VR and continues to grow its reach in the games-as-a-service market. Every Crytek game is created with CRYENGINE, which can be used by anyone to develop games.