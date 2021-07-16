PM: UBISOFT GIBT NEUE RELEASE-DATEN FÜR TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX® EXTRACTION UND RIDERS REPUBLIC™ BEKANNT (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

anbei erhalten Sie Presseinformationen bezüglich neuer Release-Daten zu den Produkten Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction and Riders Republic™. Aus Aktualitätsgründen im englischsprachigen Original.

Paris, 16. Juli 2021 - Ubisoft announced that Riders Republic and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will now be respectively released on October 28th and in January 2022.

The goal with the decision to delay both of these games is to give more opportunities for players to test, play firsthand and give feedback to ensure we are bringing the best experiences to market and allow them to reach their full potential. We believe the new release schedules will allow us to achieve that goal. This is the right decision for our players and for the long-term performance of our games.

Ubisoft also confirmed its full year 2021-22 financial targets are unchanged.

Rainbow Six Extraction Community messaging:

Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games. With unique features like Missing In Action or The Sprawl, every mission is set to be a tense and challenging experience in which you’ll lead the elite operators of Rainbow Six in a fight against a lethal and evolving alien threat. We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play.

We look forward to sharing more with you very soon!

Riders Republic Community messaging:

We can’t wait for you all to hit the Republic in our upcoming beta! This will be the first time you get to go hands-on in this massive multiplayer playground and we are looking forward to hearing what you think.

To ensure we can deliver the best game for all players,we've made the tough decision to delay our release date from September 2 toOctober 28.This will give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback. We’ll have more to share soon stay tuned!

