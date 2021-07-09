PM: Hunt: Showdown’s New Map “DeSalle” Launches On PC Test Servers Today! (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

A foreboding new autumnal theme sets the tone DeSalle, where players will hunt clues, monsters, each other, and new “Miner Grunt” enemies equipped with blinding helmet lights. DeSalle features 16 distinct new areas as it combines the decayed urban sprawl of two wild west towns alongside expansive mountainous, industrial, and farm regions. New urban settings in the map include a prison, church, bank, and a saloon. Players will also hunt and fight through a shipyard, watermill, fort, quarry, coal mine, and new farmyard areas.

Fans can get a preview of DeSalle’s varied environments by watching a new gameplay trailer released today. Here is the link for the unlisted Map Video to add to the press release -https://youtu.be/5Vy1Dp4A7ps

“We are delighted to launch DeSalle, a map which will bring a really new feel to the bayou,” said Fatih Özbayram, Senior Producer for Hunt: Showdown. “DeSalle is designed to bring more verticality to the game with climbable areas where players can take the high ground. The new map presents a wide range of new gameplay possibilities and more approaches for players to take towards their target, whether roaming town streets, stalking through a shipyard, or exploring the depths of a quarry.”

Hunt: Showdown is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players can find out more about the game by visiting www.huntshowdown.com.

About Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. Set in Louisiana in 1895, the game boasts a mixture of PvP and PvE elements that creates a uniquely tense experience. It’s not just the creatures who are a threat—it’s every Hunter on the map. In the classic game mode, a match of Hunt pits 12 players—playing solo or in teams of two or teams of three —against each other as they race to take out gruesome beasts for a bounty they must collect and get off of the map, while Hunt’s quickplay mode offers a shorter match for solo players to scavenge for weapons as they compete for a diminishing pool of bounty. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything.Hunt is available now on Steam. For more information, visit www.huntshowdown.com.