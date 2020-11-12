PM: JUST DANCE 2021 LÄDT MIT SEASON 3 ZUM FESTIVAL! (Ubisoft News)

Switch XOne Xbox X PS4 PS5
8. Juli 2021
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 8. Juli 2021 – Ubisoft® gab heute ein neues Inhalts-Update für Just Dance® 2021 bekannt, dem neuesten Teil der Nr.1 Musikvideospiel-Franchise aller Zeiten*, um die kommende Season zu feiern. Dieses Update bietet allen, die Just Dance 2021 besitzen, exklusive Songs über Just Dance Unlimited**, dem Dance-on-Demand-Streaming-Dienst, sowie zusätzliche kostenlose neue Inhalte. Darunter befinden sich Online-Wettbewerbe und Premium-Songs, die für eine begrenzte Zeit verfügbar sind. Der Trailer Season 3 kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden: https://youtu.be/N1mgwncI_gg Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit. Die dritte Season Festival! ist eine bunte Season, in der sich alles um Freude und Glück dreht. Sommervibes, blauer Himmel und warme Sonne - alles ideale Bedingungen, um sich zu vernetzen und zu zeigen, wer man ist. Spieler:innen können mit ihrem besten Festival-Look glänzen und sich der Parade anschließen! Zeit, sich selbst zu feiern, wie man ist oder sein möchte. Vom 8. bis 22. Juli bringt diese dritte Season eine neue Playlist und zwei ikonische Songs zu Just Dance 2021 ***: "Don't Stop Me Now" von Queen und "Sweet Sensation" von Flo Rida. Vom 15. Juli bis zum 5. August wird Season 3 Festival! die drei neuen exklusiven Songs enthüllen, die über Just Dance 2021 mit einem laufenden Just Dance Unlimited-Abonnement oder einer aktiven Probezeit zugänglich sind und mit denen die Spielenden ihre Tanzbegeisterung weiter ausleben können.

Zusammen mit der Veröffentlichung von Festival! werden Happy Hours und Turniere auf dem Just Dance 2021 World Dance Floor, dem Online-Modus von Just Dance, verfügbar sein.

Alle Informationen zu Just Dance 2021, der Just Dance Controller App oder Just Dance Unlimited gibt es unter justdancegame.com, auf Twitter, TikTok oder unter dem Hashtag #JustDance2021. Diese Events sind für alle verfügbar, die Just Dance 2021 auf Nintendo Switch™, der Xbox One-Gerätefamilie einschließlich Xbox One X und Xbox Series S | X, PlayStation®4 Pro, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5 oder Google Stadia besitzen.

Alle Ubisoft Spiele gibt es im offiziellen Ubisoft Store. *Quelle: NPD, GfK & GSD – August 2017 **Just Dance Unlimited ist ein zusätzlicher, kostenpflichtiger Abonnementdienst, der über Just Dance 2017, Just Dance 2018, Just Dance 2019, Just Dance 2020, Just Dance 2021 und Just Dance 2022 verfügbar ist. ***Kostenlos für 2 Wochen für alle Just Dance 2021 Besitzer*innen.

About Just Dance Unlimited With Just Dance Unlimited, get access to a diverse catalogue of more than 600 songs and exclusive new content every month, including international and local artists, along with great updates and community challenges all year long via Just Dance® 2021, and to over 400 songs via Just Dance® 2020, Just Dance® 2019, Just Dance® 2018, Just Dance® 2017 and Just Dance® 2016 for the duration of your subscription. A 1-month free trial is available with each Just Dance 2021 copy. Internet connection required.

About Just Dance Controller App The free Just Dance Controller App enables players to use their smartphone to play the game without any peripherals or added console cameras. Available on all platforms, the Just Dance® Controller App makes the game more accessible for current-gen and next-gen owners with its phone-scoring technology, which allows up to six players to dance without any additional accessories, available for free on iOS and Android™.

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Just Dance, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries

