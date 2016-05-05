PM: HUNGRY SHARK PARTNERSCHAFT MIT DISCOVERY CHANNEL ZUR FEIER DER SHARK WEEK (Ubisoft News)

Switch XOne PS4 iOS Android

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 8. Juli 2021 – Heute verkündete Ubisoft die Partnerschaft von Hungry Shark mit Discovery Channel und stellt zur Feier der Shark Week brandneue Spielinhalte vor. Hungry Shark World und Hungry Shark Evolution wurden von Ubisoft Future Games of London (Ubisoft FGOL) und Ubisoft Barcelona Mobile entwickelt und sind derzeit als kostenlose Downloads auf Android-, und iOS-Systemen verfügbar. Zum Start der Shark Week, die sich dieses Jahr ganz dem Mythos der Piraten widmet, erhält Hungry Shark Evolution ein Shark Week-„Takeover“. Mit spannenden Social-Posts und Shark-Facts-Reihen wird das Wissen über Haie auf die Probe gestellt. Als Highlight gibt es zwei verschiedene Live-Events. Treasure Hunt (11. bis 14. Juli) und Captain White’s Last Will (15. Juli bis 19. Juli). Zahlreiche Schatzteile sind auf der ganzen Karte verteilt. Werden vier Teile pro Tag entdeckt, wird ein neues Item für das Inventar als Belohnung freigeschaltet. Wer nicht genug kriegen kann, darf sich auf das Piraten-Item-Paket in Hungry Shark Evolution freuen. Dieses enthält eine seltene Schatztruhe und ein wildes Schwertfischbaby. Das Shark Week-Item-Paket kann im Spiel erworben werden. Mit Downloads im Sekundentakt bringt Hungry Shark World zudem auch die beliebtesten Shark Week-Inhalte aus den Vorjahren in einem exklusiven Mini-Level zurück.

About Discovery Channel Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visitwww.discovery.com About Discovery Communications Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the world’s #1 pay-TV programmer reaching nearly 3 billion cumulative subscribers in more than 220 countries and territories. For 30 years Discovery has been dedicated to satisfying curiosity and entertaining viewers with high-quality content through its global television brands, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science and Turbo/Velocity, as well as U.S. joint venture network OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Discovery controls Eurosport, the leading pan-regional sports entertainment destination across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Discovery also is a leading provider of educational products and services to schools, including an award-winning series of K-12 digital textbooks, through Discovery Education, and a digital leader with a diversified online portfolio, including Discovery Digital Networks. For more information, please visitwww.discoverycommunications.com. © 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. The Crew logo, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.