PM: "Neighbours back from Hell" is finally coming to mobile! (Handy Games)

Vienna, Austria / Giebelstadt, Germany, July 7th, 2021:

Imagine sittin' in your front yard, drinkin' lemonade, a nice suburban life, you think you've got it made. But you don't know, what's in store, for you. Wouldn't you want to have a neighbour? One that drinks and stinks and smokes? Does that make your life a misery? You know what to do!

Neighbours back from Hell will be out on Android and iOS on August 3rd, 2021!

Welcome to home sweet hell

As Woody, the vengeful star protagonist ofNeighbours back From Hell, you will prank your way through Seasons 1 and 2 of the fictitious, but aptly named TV show. Take the mischief from your nasty neighbour’s flat all the way to China, India and Mexico where you will make sure his holiday is a living hell.

While you’re at it, why limit targeting your antics at your neighbour, when you can involve his mother and fellow travellers? Whatever you decide to do, your trusty camera crew will be right there and keep a keen eye on all the action. You can let your crooked creativity flow freely and watch the neighbour rage in desperation.

What a beautiful day in the neighbourhood!

Just be mindful not to get caught by him or his companions, or they will whoop you good and your TV show will be taken off the air. If you perform well on the other hand, by creating more and more disarray and chaos in the neighbour’s life, ratings will increase, and you could win prestigious awards.

Features:

About FarbWorks:

FarbWorks is a mobile game and application development studio based in Vienna, Austria. Founded in 2015, the studio focuses on the development of casual games and has now joined forces with THQ Nordic and HandyGames to bring a modernized HD-Version of the classicNeighbours From Helltitles to life.

