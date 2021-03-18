PM: Watch out! "Pile Up! Box by Box!" for consoles is coming soon! (Handy Games)

6. Juli 2021 - 15:04
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, Germany, July 6th, 2021: Long have you waited, but now the time has come! No longer is this family-friendly cooperative 3D platformer limited to the confines of the PC-gamer. Now you can experience the full power of this fully boxed cardboard platformer on your couch or on the go! Now, it is up to you! Become a Boxling to experience family-friendly co-op adventures and unfold mysteries while solving puzzles and quests as a team in your unique way! Explore a colorful world made entirely of cardboard together, as you visit the friendly citizens of sun-baked islands, amber forests, and vibrant caves!

Pile Up! Box by Box! is coming to Microsoft Xbox, Sony Playstation® and Nintendo Switch™ on August 17th, 2021!

Preorder now on Microsoft.com!

About Pile Up!:

Coordinate with your friends or rely on your own creativity to navigate cardboard worlds full of uniquely joyful levels. Unfold mysteries, solve puzzles and quests as a team and visit the friendly citizens of sunbaked islands, amber forests, and magical caves. Or maybe just kick back and challenge your friends in action-packed rounds of Boxball, Pile of Dunk, or Tic Pile Toe? The development ofPile Up! Box by Boxwas supported by CNC and New Aquitaine.

About Seed by Seed:

Seed by Seedis an independent game development studio, based in Angoulême, France, created to bring the coop gamePile Up! Box by Boxto life. We were brought together by the love of shared breakfasts, cute plants surrounding us, and carefully handcrafted video games. We want to share this love with others, and we have chosen to combine our talents to create soft, fun, friendly games, games that remind people why everybody loves to play with their loved ones.

Features:

