PM: THE CREW 2 FREE WEEKEND VOM 8. BIS 12. JULI (Ubisoft News)

1. Juli 2021 - 18:16
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 01. Juli 2021 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass The Crew® 2, das Open World Rennspiel von Ubisoft, zwischen dem 8. und 12. Juli auf PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, im Epic Game Store und im offiziellen Ubisoft Store auf Windows PC, Steam, Stadia und Ubisoft+*, dem Abo-Service von Ubisoft, kostenlos gespielt werden kann.

Der Trailer zu Free Weekend kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit.

Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden und steht ebenfalls zum Direktdownload bereit.

In diesem Zeitraum haben alle, die am Free Weekend teilnehmen, Zugang zu dem kompletten Spiel, inklusive dem letzten Update, Season 3 Episode 1: US Speed Tour East, welches am 7. Juli erscheint. Neben der US Speed Tour East können sich die Spieler:innen an hunderten anderen Herausforderungen beweisen. Ob in rasanten Rennen oder in freier Erkundung, man kann alleine oder mit bis zu vier Freunden mit seinen Traumautos die Straßen der Vereinigten Staaten befahren.

Das Free Weekend markiert auch eine Änderung bei den verschiedenen The Crew® 2-Editionen. The Crew® 2 - SPECIAL EDITION wird die aktuelle DELUXE EDITION ersetzen. Dies enthält das Digital Special Pack, den Dodge Challenger SRT®Demon Interception Unit, sowie den Porsche 911 Speedster. Zusätzlich wird das Digital Special Pack der The Crew® 2 - GOLD EDITION hinzugefügt.

Spieler:innen, die ihre Reise durch die Open World The Crew 2 fortsetzen möchten, behalten nicht nur ihren Fortschritt, sondern erhalten auch einen Rabatt von 80 % auf The Crew 2 und den Season Pass.

ABOUT THE CREW® 2
Developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower, a studio based in Lyon, France, The Crew® 2 lets players experience the thrill of the American motorsports spirit inside a fully redesigned USA. The game’s playground pushes physical boundaries to let driving and open world fans test their skills in nonstop competition and exploration. From coast to coast, drivers can explore America and compete to become the greatest motorsports champion by collecting a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats and planes, and dominating the motorsports scene on land, on water and in the air. They can find challenges and inspiration among four different motorsports families: street racing, off-road, pro-racing and freestyle, and will be given a broad set of options among a wide selection of vehicle types.

Now in its third year of live support, The Crew 2 introduced a new seasonal system, centered around a fictional new company, Motorflix, a television production company known for creating the very best motor-fueled action flicks. Players will be recruited to play the starring role in different TV series with themed episodes per Season. Every Season lasts four months and is comprised of two successive Episodes running for two months.

