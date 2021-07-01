PM: THE SILENCE & THE FURY – AB 14. JULI BEI TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER II (Cosmocover)

1. Juli 2021 - 16:30
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

THE SILENCE & THE FURY – AB 14. JULI BEI TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER II

„The Silence & The Fury“ ist das finale Kommandantenpaket für Total War: WARHAMMER II, in dem die bissige Auseinandersetzung zwischen Taurox von den Tiermenschen und Oxyotl von den Echsenmenschen das Schicksal der Neuen Welt bestimmt. Wer wird aus dem letzten Schlagabtausch der Stille und des Zorns als Sieger hervorgehen? 

Zum Ankündigungstrailer:

Legendäre Kommandanten:
Aus lebendigem Messing geformt, ist der wutentbrannte Todesbulle, Taurox, nahezu unbesiegbar – bis auf eine Stelle an seinem gigantischen Hals. Die Götter des Chaos flüstern zu ihm von einem Ritual, welches diese Schwachstelle beseitigen kann. Aber die Versprechungen der Mächte der Verderbnis sind nur selten das, was sie zu sein scheinen …

Währenddessen wittert Oxyotl, der ehrwürdige Chamäleonskink und Meister der Tarnung, die Machenschaften des Chaos und versammelt seine Kohorten. Taurox muss um jeden Preis gestoppt werden, ehe eine neue Welle des Chaos die Welt überflutet.

Als Anführer ihrer jeweiligen Fraktion bringen sie neue Charaktere, Einheiten, einzigartige Gameplay-Mechaniken und Ziele mit sich.

Neue Einheiten:
In der Schlacht erhalten die Kommandanten Unterstützung von mehreren neuen Einheiten, welche die Reihen der Tiermenschen und der Echsenmenschen verstärken. Zu diesen Spitzeneinheiten gehören der bizarre Grinderlak, eine gottlose Verschmelzung mehrerer Monster, sowie der gewaltige mehrgliedrige Ghorgor und der wilde doppelschwänzige Troglodon.

Kostenlose Inhalte:
Dieses Paket wartet mit einer tödlichen Auswahl an kostenlosen Inhalten auf. Dazu gehören ein brandneuer Legendärer Kommandant für die Zwerge, ein zusätzlicher Held für die Tiermenschen und einige brutale Söldner, die im Spiel rekrutiert werden können, sollten Eure zerstörerischen Taten ihre Aufmerksamkeit erregen.

Wir werden schon bald weitere Informationen zu diesen Inhalten enthüllen.

Update: Old World
Zu guter Letzt kommen mit diesem Kommandantenpaket auch „Old World“-Updates für die Fraktionen der Tiermenschen und Zwerge. Dieses Update bringt viele dramatische Änderungen an beiden Völkern mit sich, die ihre Kampagnen noch spaßiger, fesselnder und „lehr“-reicher machen.

Weitere Informationen zu The Silence & The Fury gibt es hier in den FAQ zu Total War.

Zusätzliche Informationen
Steam-Seite: The Silence & The Fury

About Creative Assembly™:
The Creative Assembly Ltd. is one of Europe’s leading games development studios, founded in 1987 and located in West Sussex, UK and in Sofia, Bulgaria. With a heritage of award-winning AAA titles, including the multi-million selling Total War™ series, Creative Assembly continues to build an impressive portfolio of games and world-renowned partnerships; working with Games Workshop on Total War™: WARHAMMER®, Twentieth Century Fox on Alien: Isolation, plus 343 Industries and Microsoft on Halo Wars 2. Creative Assembly has, with their exceptionally talented team of over 700, amassed a wealth of awards, including multiple Best Place to Work awards and recent accolades from BAFTA, Music+Sound and Develop’s Industry Excellence awards. www.creative-assembly.com

About SEGA® Europe Ltd.:
SEGA® Europe Ltd. is the European Distribution arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION and a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns the video game development studios Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive and HARDlight. SEGA Europe’s website is located at www.sega.co.uk

About Games Workshop®
Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniature soldiers, novels and model kits through more than 529 of its own stores (branded Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands and product ranges (including our publishing division ‘Black Library’ and our special resin miniatures studio ‘Forge World’) can be found at www.games-workshop.com

© Copyright Games Workshop Limited 2021. Warhammer, the Warhammer logo, GW, Games Workshop, The Game of Fantasy Battles, the twintailed comet logo, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likeness thereof, are either ® or TM, and/or © Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world, and used under licence. Developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA. Creative Assembly, the Creative Assembly logo, Total War and the Total War logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Creative Assembly Limited. © SEGA. All Rights Reserved. SEGA, the SEGA logo and Total War are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

Video:

