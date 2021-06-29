PM: Crysis Remastered Physical Copy Coming out on Nintendo Switch (Crytek)

29. Juni 2021 - 17:15
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

The Nintendo Switch retail standalone version follows the launch of the game on PC, PlayStation and Xbox One. It includes an exclusive bonus art card for fans of the series.

“We’re delighted to bring Nintendo Switch owners the retail version, meaning players can bring Crysis Remastered on the go with them and not take up precious memory space” said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead. “It’s been much awaited in the Switch community, so we are happy to bring this to fans along with the exclusive bonus art card included”.

Crysis Remastered brings an all action, sandbox single player gameplay, with upgraded remastered graphics, improved art assets and high-quality textures.

For more information about Crysis Remastered visit: www.crysis.com/

About Crytek

Crytek is an independent videogame developer, publisher, and technology provider dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming with its cutting-edge 3D game development solution, CRYENGINE. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Crytek has created multiple award-winning titles, including the original Far Cry, the Crysis series, Ryse: Son of Rome, The Climb, Robinson: The Journey, and Hunt: Showdown. Crytek delivers fun and innovative gaming experiences for PC, consoles, and VR and continues to grow its reach in the games-as-a-service market. Every Crytek game is created with CRYENGINE, which can be used by anyone to develop games.

