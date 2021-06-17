PM: UBISOFT VERKÜNDET ZUSAMMENARBEIT MIT THE TOXIC AVENGER UND STELLT DIE NEUE TITELMUSIK FÜR DIE EUROPEAN LEAGUE VOR (Ubisoft News)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 108968 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,C10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtSilber-Cutter: Hat Stufe 10 der Cutter-Klasse erreicht

17. Juni 2021 - 17:30 — vor 57 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 17. Juni 2021 – Heute verkündete Ubisoft die Zusammenarbeit mit dem preisgekrönten Songwriter und Produzenten The Toxic Avenger für den neuen Soundtrack der Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six European League. Aufbauend auf der Titelmusik von Rainbow Six Siege, begleitet der Soundtrack der European League die Zuschauer:innen während der Playday-Streams und den wöchentlichen E-Sport-Events. Als Gaming-Enthusiast bringt The Toxic Avenger großartige Tracks aus dem Electro/Techno/Disco-Genre in die European League-Szene. Den Anfang macht die neue offizielle Titelmusik der European League.

Ab heute um 17:15 Uhr können Fans live unter rainbow6.com/live bei der Übertragung der European League Playoffs dabei sein und erstmals die offizielle Titelmusik erleben.  

Die Zusammenarbeit erstreckt sich über die ganze Season und umfasst ebenfalls die Gestaltung der Musik-Loops für die Übertragungen der League, exklusive Trailer-Musiken sowie eine eigene EP für die European League, die zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt innerhalb der Season veröffentlicht wird.

„Es ist eine große Freude, zusammen mit Ubisoft an Rainbow Six Siege zu arbeiten, und den Traum eines jeden Kindes, an Videospielen zu arbeiten, leben zu dürfen“, sagt The Toxic Avenger. „Wie jedes Kind, das in den 80er und 90er Jahren aufgewachsen ist, haben mich Videospiele und Videospielmusik geprägt. Ich habe versucht, der Rainbow Six-Musik meinen eigenen Touch zu verleihen, aber gleichzeitig dem Soundtrack treu zu bleiben. Ich kann es kaum erwarten, den Fans zu zeigen, was wir alles auf Lager haben!“

„Wir freuen uns sehr, mit einem talentierten europäischen Künstler zusammenzuarbeiten, der so stark in der Entertainment- und Videospiel-Branche involviert ist“, sagt Jérémy Somville, Esports Brand and Business Development Manager bei Ubisoft EMEA. „Die neue Musik der European League ist das Ergebnis einer echten Hand-in-Hand-Zusammenarbeit. Es war uns sehr wichtig, eine Titelmusik zu kreieren, von dem die Siege-Community begeistert sein würde. Gleichzeitig wollten wir sicherstellen, dass The Toxic Avenger seine Musik und seine Sichtweise zum Siege-Thema zum Ausdruck bringen konnte. Wir können es kaum erwarten, dass die Fans das Ergebnis dieser Zusammenarbeit anhören können.“

About the Rainbow Six Esports Global Program
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on an in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition.

About The Toxic Avenger and Enchanté Records
The career of The Toxic Avenger since 2007 is still difficult to classify, between French Touch electro-disco and pop (Daft Punk, Vitalic, Justice), dark-electro (Sebastian, Gesaffelstein, French 79) or the experiments of Mr Oizo. And far from the comfortable and reducing "box" of "synthwave" or "maximal" electro where we would like to classify it for a long time. He claims to be at the crossroads of English house, the techno spirit of Detroit, electronic pop or quite simply a disciple of Giorgio Moroder's synthetic disco. Its sound line has grown but remains faithful to its original vision. He is one of the most « bankable » music producer for video games ("Furi", prize for best music at the Game Awards in 2016, Ubisoft, EA, ...), for cinema (Prize for best film music atthe festival of Gerardmer's Fantastic Film in 2018 for "Mutafukaz"), he also signs music for pubs (Hugo Boss, Armani, YSL). He has set up with three people, his own label, Enchanté Records, producing young melodic techno artists (Gone, Jaffna) or established artists from the French Touch (Maxence Cyrin, CruSz).

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners.

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Die Redaktion: Eine Woche in einer SpieleredaktionGamescom Messe-ReportDie Redaktion auf der Gamescom 2018Japan-Doku 2018 (16 Folgen)Tokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)GDC (Games Developers Conference)Die Geschichte der GDCBattle Brothers LetsplayDark Souls Remastered LetsplayLanger lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltDer Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Ghost of TsushimaGuide zu Death StrandingGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Resident Evil 7Guide zu Assassin's Creed OriginsGuide zu Fallout 4Guide zu Pillars of EternityGuide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Metal Gear Solid 5 - The Phantom PainLösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsGuide zu Watch Dogs 2 Guide zu Horizon Zero DawnHTC Vive Pro im TestNintendo Classic Mini NES im TestAlles Wichtige zur Nintendo SwitchDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)Serien-Liebe: Faszination Gothic (Video-Rückblick)The Elder Scrolls Serie bis SkyrimReport: Faszination AchievementsReport: Wir bauen einen Retro-PCDie Viertelstunde: Diablo 2 ResurrectedDie Viertelstunde: Baldur's Gate 3Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild im TestTotal War – Warhammer im TestTotal War – Warhammer 2 im TestCivilization 6 TestUncharted 4 im TestAssassin's Creed Origins im TestAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestDark Souls 3 im TestSekiro - Shadows Die Twice im TestFallout 4 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestDishonored 2 TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestStar Wars Battlefront 2 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestDivinity - Original Sin 2 im TestMittelerde - Schatten des Krieges im TestRed Dead Redemption 2 im TestDeath Stranding im TestAnthem im TestKingdom Come - Deliverance im TestFallout 76 im TestSuper Mario Odyssey im TestResident Evil 2 Remake im TestNo Mans Sky TestSpider-Man im TestSpider-Man - Miles Morales im TestGod of War im TestDetroit - Become Human im TestWolfenstein 2 im TestCrusader Kings 3 im TestWasteland 3 im TestGhost of Tsushima im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestFinal Fantasy 7 Remake im TestHalf-Life Alyx im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestMonster Hunter - Rise im TestValheim im TestDoom im TestDoom Eternal im TestHades im TestThe Witcher 3 im TestCyberpunk 2077 im TestResiden Evil Village im Test