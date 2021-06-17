PM: UBISOFT VERKÜNDET ZUSAMMENARBEIT MIT THE TOXIC AVENGER UND STELLT DIE NEUE TITELMUSIK FÜR DIE EUROPEAN LEAGUE VOR (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Düsseldorf, 17. Juni 2021 – Heute verkündete Ubisoft die Zusammenarbeit mit dem preisgekrönten Songwriter und Produzenten The Toxic Avenger für den neuen Soundtrack der Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six European League. Aufbauend auf der Titelmusik von Rainbow Six Siege, begleitet der Soundtrack der European League die Zuschauer:innen während der Playday-Streams und den wöchentlichen E-Sport-Events. Als Gaming-Enthusiast bringt The Toxic Avenger großartige Tracks aus dem Electro/Techno/Disco-Genre in die European League-Szene. Den Anfang macht die neue offizielle Titelmusik der European League.

Ab heute um 17:15 Uhr können Fans live unter rainbow6.com/live bei der Übertragung der European League Playoffs dabei sein und erstmals die offizielle Titelmusik erleben.

Die Zusammenarbeit erstreckt sich über die ganze Season und umfasst ebenfalls die Gestaltung der Musik-Loops für die Übertragungen der League, exklusive Trailer-Musiken sowie eine eigene EP für die European League, die zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt innerhalb der Season veröffentlicht wird.

„Es ist eine große Freude, zusammen mit Ubisoft an Rainbow Six Siege zu arbeiten, und den Traum eines jeden Kindes, an Videospielen zu arbeiten, leben zu dürfen“, sagt The Toxic Avenger. „Wie jedes Kind, das in den 80er und 90er Jahren aufgewachsen ist, haben mich Videospiele und Videospielmusik geprägt. Ich habe versucht, der Rainbow Six-Musik meinen eigenen Touch zu verleihen, aber gleichzeitig dem Soundtrack treu zu bleiben. Ich kann es kaum erwarten, den Fans zu zeigen, was wir alles auf Lager haben!“

„Wir freuen uns sehr, mit einem talentierten europäischen Künstler zusammenzuarbeiten, der so stark in der Entertainment- und Videospiel-Branche involviert ist“, sagt Jérémy Somville, Esports Brand and Business Development Manager bei Ubisoft EMEA. „Die neue Musik der European League ist das Ergebnis einer echten Hand-in-Hand-Zusammenarbeit. Es war uns sehr wichtig, eine Titelmusik zu kreieren, von dem die Siege-Community begeistert sein würde. Gleichzeitig wollten wir sicherstellen, dass The Toxic Avenger seine Musik und seine Sichtweise zum Siege-Thema zum Ausdruck bringen konnte. Wir können es kaum erwarten, dass die Fans das Ergebnis dieser Zusammenarbeit anhören können.“

About the Rainbow Six Esports Global Program

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on an in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition.

About The Toxic Avenger and Enchanté Records

The career of The Toxic Avenger since 2007 is still difficult to classify, between French Touch electro-disco and pop (Daft Punk, Vitalic, Justice), dark-electro (Sebastian, Gesaffelstein, French 79) or the experiments of Mr Oizo. And far from the comfortable and reducing "box" of "synthwave" or "maximal" electro where we would like to classify it for a long time. He claims to be at the crossroads of English house, the techno spirit of Detroit, electronic pop or quite simply a disciple of Giorgio Moroder's synthetic disco. Its sound line has grown but remains faithful to its original vision. He is one of the most « bankable » music producer for video games ("Furi", prize for best music at the Game Awards in 2016, Ubisoft, EA, ...), for cinema (Prize for best film music atthe festival of Gerardmer's Fantastic Film in 2018 for "Mutafukaz"), he also signs music for pubs (Hugo Boss, Armani, YSL). He has set up with three people, his own label, Enchanté Records, producing young melodic techno artists (Gone, Jaffna) or established artists from the French Touch (Maxence Cyrin, CruSz).

