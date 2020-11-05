PM: Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner! (Handy Games)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Eger, Hungary / Vienna, Austria, June 15th, 2021: The Film-Noir-inspired cop-adventure game Chicken Police – Paint It Red is coming to retail. It is available for PC, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™. The SRP is EUR/USD 19.99 for PC and PS4 and EUR/USD 29.99 for Nintendo Switch. Release date in the USA: June 29th, 2021 - exclusively via Gamestop

Chicken Police – Paint It Red features a stunningly peculiar visual style with artistic photo manipulation and lifelike 3D backgrounds. The game convinces with a dark story and satire which recalls the mood and atmosphere inspired by classic film-noir movies of the '40s. And like all the best noir detective stories, this one feels so gritty and desperate, that it can only be served with a side of cynical humor. Experience a carefully crafted world, a grim, sinister story, and absurd humor. All mixed up with elements of story-rich adventures and a visual novel-style dialogue system, complete with a complex interrogation mechanic, detective gameplay, and an ever-changing city.

About Chicken Police – Paint It Red

Chicken Police – Paint it Red is a story- and dialogue-heavy game combining elements of the visual novel and classic adventure genres. There will be more than 30 characters to talk to, with some requiring you to apply fierce interrogation tactics. Collect tons of clues, evidence and sensitive personal information from the shady characters of Clawville to be used ruthlessly against them! Features:

About The Wild Gentlemen "The Wild Gentlemen" is an independent game studio, working on its artistic game: Chicken Police – Paint It Red, the "Orwellesque Buddycop Noir Adventure". The team is based in Hungary and consists of six core members and four part-time contributors. Some team members have worked on projects like The Witcher 3, Call of Duty WWII, Warhammer: Mark of Chaos, the Crysis series, Haegemonia, or Ryse: Son of Rome. While individually, most of them have been active members of the games industry for over a decade, Chicken Police – Paint It Red is their first joint project.

Chicken Police – Paint It Red is published by HandyGames – a proud member of the THQ Nordic family.

