PM: UBISOFT® UND ACER ERNEUERN IHRE PARTNERSCHAFT FÜR DEN TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX® GLOBAL E-SPORTS CIRCUIT (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf,15.Juni2021–Ubisoft®und Acergabenheute die Erneuerung der Partnerschaft zwischen der Gaming-Marke Predator von Acer und des TomClancy'sRainbow Six®GlobalE-SportCircuitsbekannt,einschließlich der Six Majors, des SixInvitationalund der vier regionalen Ligen: Europa, Nordamerika, Lateinamerika und Asien-Pazifik. In Lateinamerika wird Acer Predator außerdem die lateinamerikanische Challenger League in jeder der drei Divisionen unterstützen. Darüber hinaus wird Acer Predator der offizielle PC- und Monitor-Partner des kommendenRainbow SixWorld Cups sein.

Nach 2 Jahren der Zusammenarbeit wird die Marke Predator von Acer weiterhin derEntwicklung desTomClancy'sRainbow SixGlobalE-SportCircuitsunterstützen, indem sie Premium-Notebooks für Analysten undE-Sport-taugliche PCs und Monitore für Profispieler,die an internationalen Wettbewerben wie den Six Majors und dem SixInvitationalteilnehmen,bereitstellt. Die neue Partnerschaft bietetRainbow SixSiege-Spielern auf der ganzen Welt außerdem die Möglichkeit, zwei Predator-Komplettsets im Spiel freizuschalten, darunter gebrandete Skins für Kopfbedeckungen,Uniformen, Waffen undTalismane.

In den letzten Jahren sind dieRainbow Six Siege-Community und die dazugehörige E-Sport-Szene stark gewachsen und haben neue Meilensteine erreicht: Mehr als 70 Millionen Spieler weltweit und eine rekordverdächtige Zuschauerzahl während Stage 1 in allen vier regionalen Ligen, was einer Steigerung von 215 % im Vergleich zu Stage 1 2020 entspricht.

"Da Leistung das Herzstück von Rainbow Six Siege ist, sind wir begeistert, unsere erfolgreiche Zusammenarbeit mit Acer fortzusetzen", sagt Geoffroy Sardin, SeniorVicePresidentSales and Marketing, Ubisoft EMEA. "Mit einer beeindruckenden Erfolgsbilanz imE-Sport werden ihre Predator Performance Gaming PCs und Monitore dazu beitragen, die bestmöglichen Bedingungen für Profispieler zu schaffen, um in unseren Wettbewerben zu bestehen."

"Wir freuen uns, unsere Partnerschaft mit Ubisoft fortzusetzen und die Spieler und Fans desRainbow Six SiegeE-Sport auf der ganzen Welt zu unterstützen", sagt Vincent Lin, AssociateVicePresident,ProductMarketing andPlanning, Acer Inc. "In den vergangenen zwei Jahren, in denen wir zusammengearbeitet haben, wurde ein komplett überarbeiteter regionalisierterGlobal Circuiteingeführt.Und jetzt gibt es drei Majors pro Jahr. Wir hoffen, dass wir mit den neuesten Predator-PCs und -Monitoren die beste Leistung für die Profispieler herausholen und einen Beitrag zur schnell wachsendenRainbow Six Siege-Community leisten können."

About the Rainbow Six Esports Global Program

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on an in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world’s top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acerlooks intothe future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another toopen upnew possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer’s 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology.Pleasevisitwww.acer.comformoreinformation.