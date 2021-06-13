PM: The Ride of Your Life: Shredders is Launching Day One with Xbox Game Pass (Microsoft Xbox Wire)

Xbox X

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Anmerkung der Redaktion: Aus Gründen der Aktualität findest Du den Text zum Spiel im englischen Original.

We are super stoked to finally let the board out of the board-bag – our snowboarding gameShreddersis coming to Xbox Series X|Sthis December and launching day onewithXbox Game Pass.

Soon you’ll break into the snowboarding event of the year to pull off one of the most insane tricks imaginable, all for the hope of scoring a wildcard entry to an exclusive invitational. Master the art of park riding, backcountry, rails,and massive kickers and earn your place in the world of snowboarding. It’s going to be an incredible winter.

Conveniently,a lot of actual professional snowboarders have arrived, and now is your chance to ride with them and visit the gnarliest spots, stomp the most epic lines, and learn the most stylish moves. We will be revealing the names of the pro-riders involved withShreddersin the coming months – so keep an eye out!

Shreddershas powder so fresh you can smell it – you’ll lose yourself for hours carving downmountains, tweakingyour grabs, bending your board, and buttering like the very best. With the help of world class pro-riders soon to be announced, you’ll go beyond the boundaries of what you thought was possible.

WithShredders,we have tried to build a snowboarding experience that allows you to define your own style. In snowboarding there are so many incredible ways to do a simple 180 andShreddersgives you that level of control. Carving, buttering, and the sensation of floating on fresh powder all feels amazing.

Conceptually we are trying to keep the convention of one thumb stick for the board and one stick for the body, and directly map that onto the snowboarder. This gives you a lot of freedom in your play style, so you can choose to be smooth and lazy, or if you’d prefer to go fast and aggressive, you can change up your style whenever you want.

In the same spirit as snowboarding, we want to give you freedom and agency over your ride. It should be rewarding to explore the mechanics and find your own style. That sort of exploration has always drawn us into gaming.

Shreddersis full of hand-sculpted parks, urban environments,and off-piste adventures…an open world just waiting to be shredded. It’s all one massive mountain range inspired by real world locations, events,snowparks, and natural landscapes, and all of it loads in an instant. Throughout the peaks and valleys,you’ll discover industrial areas, street areas, plenty of epic backcountry, high mountain riding, and even an old Italian village you can shred.

We baked multiplayer into the very core ofShredders. Almost every other rider you see on the mountain is a real rider playing right there with you. Compete, shred together with friends, or take on a journey of your own, it’s up to you.

While developingShredders, we took a lot of inspiration from a whole bunch of awesome snowboarding films, theAmpedgames from the original Xbox (still so good!), and our snowboarding heroes on Instagram. In many ways,Shreddersis a project fed by passion and we feel it is built to shine on Xbox Series X|S.

See you on the slopes this December withShredders, launching day one with Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S.Until then keep up to date with development on our Twitter (@ShreddersGame) or Instagram (@ShreddersGame) or say hello on our Discord.