PM: The Ride of Your Life: Shredders is Launching Day One with Xbox Game Pass (Microsoft Xbox Wire)

Xbox X
Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 107753 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,C10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtSilber-Cutter: Hat Stufe 10 der Cutter-Klasse erreicht

13. Juni 2021 - 20:01 — vor 4 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Anmerkung der Redaktion: Aus Gründen der Aktualität findest Du den Text zum Spiel im englischen Original.

We are super stoked to finally let the board out of the board-bag – our snowboarding gameShreddersis coming to Xbox Series X|Sthis December and launching day onewithXbox Game Pass.

Soon you’ll break into the snowboarding event of the year to pull off one of the most insane tricks imaginable, all for the hope of scoring a wildcard entry to an exclusive invitational. Master the art of park riding, backcountry, rails,and massive kickers and earn your place in the world of snowboarding. It’s going to be an incredible winter.

Conveniently,a lot of actual professional snowboarders have arrived, and now is your chance to ride with them and visit the gnarliest spots, stomp the most epic lines, and learn the most stylish moves. We will be revealing the names of the pro-riders involved withShreddersin the coming months – so keep an eye out!

Shreddershas powder so fresh you can smell it – you’ll lose yourself for hours carving downmountains, tweakingyour grabs, bending your board, and buttering like the very best. With the help of world class pro-riders soon to be announced, you’ll go beyond the boundaries of what you thought was possible.

WithShredders,we have tried to build a snowboarding experience that allows you to define your own style. In snowboarding there are so many incredible ways to do a simple 180 andShreddersgives you that level of control. Carving, buttering, and the sensation of floating on fresh powder all feels amazing.

Conceptually we are trying to keep the convention of one thumb stick for the board and one stick for the body, and directly map that onto the snowboarder. This gives you a lot of freedom in your play style, so you can choose to be smooth and lazy, or if you’d prefer to go fast and aggressive, you can change up your style whenever you want.

In the same spirit as snowboarding, we want to give you freedom and agency over your ride. It should be rewarding to explore the mechanics and find your own style. That sort of exploration has always drawn us into gaming.

Shreddersis full of hand-sculpted parks, urban environments,and off-piste adventures…an open world just waiting to be shredded. It’s all one massive mountain range inspired by real world locations, events,snowparks, and natural landscapes, and all of it loads in an instant. Throughout the peaks and valleys,you’ll discover industrial areas, street areas, plenty of epic backcountry, high mountain riding, and even an old Italian village you can shred.

We baked multiplayer into the very core ofShredders. Almost every other rider you see on the mountain is a real rider playing right there with you. Compete, shred together with friends, or take on a journey of your own, it’s up to you.

While developingShredders, we took a lot of inspiration from a whole bunch of awesome snowboarding films, theAmpedgames from the original Xbox (still so good!), and our snowboarding heroes on Instagram. In many ways,Shreddersis a project fed by passion and we feel it is built to shine on Xbox Series X|S.

See you on the slopes this December withShredders, launching day one with Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S.Until then keep up to date with development on our Twitter (@ShreddersGame) or Instagram (@ShreddersGame) or say hello on our Discord.

0 Kudos
Mitarbeit
schlammonster
Shredders
Sport
Sportsimulation
nicht vorhanden
nicht vorhanden
I-Illusions
FoamPunch
4. Quartal 2021
Link
0.0
Xbox X
Screenshots
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Die Redaktion: Eine Woche in einer SpieleredaktionGamescom Messe-ReportDie Redaktion auf der Gamescom 2018Japan-Doku 2018 (16 Folgen)Tokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)GDC (Games Developers Conference)Die Geschichte der GDCBattle Brothers LetsplayDark Souls Remastered LetsplayLanger lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltDer Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Ghost of TsushimaGuide zu Death StrandingGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Resident Evil 7Guide zu Assassin's Creed OriginsGuide zu Fallout 4Guide zu Pillars of EternityGuide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Metal Gear Solid 5 - The Phantom PainLösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsGuide zu Watch Dogs 2 Guide zu Horizon Zero DawnHTC Vive Pro im TestNintendo Classic Mini NES im TestAlles Wichtige zur Nintendo SwitchDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)Serien-Liebe: Faszination Gothic (Video-Rückblick)The Elder Scrolls Serie bis SkyrimReport: Faszination AchievementsReport: Wir bauen einen Retro-PCDie Viertelstunde: Diablo 2 ResurrectedDie Viertelstunde: Baldur's Gate 3Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild im TestTotal War – Warhammer im TestTotal War – Warhammer 2 im TestCivilization 6 TestUncharted 4 im TestAssassin's Creed Origins im TestAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestDark Souls 3 im TestSekiro - Shadows Die Twice im TestFallout 4 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestDishonored 2 TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestStar Wars Battlefront 2 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestDivinity - Original Sin 2 im TestMittelerde - Schatten des Krieges im TestRed Dead Redemption 2 im TestDeath Stranding im TestAnthem im TestKingdom Come - Deliverance im TestFallout 76 im TestSuper Mario Odyssey im TestResident Evil 2 Remake im TestNo Mans Sky TestSpider-Man im TestSpider-Man - Miles Morales im TestGod of War im TestDetroit - Become Human im TestWolfenstein 2 im TestCrusader Kings 3 im TestWasteland 3 im TestGhost of Tsushima im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestFinal Fantasy 7 Remake im TestHalf-Life Alyx im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestMonster Hunter - Rise im TestValheim im TestDoom im TestDoom Eternal im TestHades im TestThe Witcher 3 im TestCyberpunk 2077 im TestResiden Evil Village im Test