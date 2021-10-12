PM: Back 4 Blood erscheint direkt zum Release im Xbox Game Pass (Microsoft Xbox Wire)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Anmerkung der Redaktion: Aus Gründen der Aktualität findest Du den Text zum Spiel im englischen Original.

Today, Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios showed off some newBack 4 Bloodgameplayduring the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase,with a first look at theupcoming multiplayer zombie shooter’sPvPSwarm mode.This mode will pit teams against each other as they switch between playing as the Cleaners and the Ridden, bringing an exciting way to experience theBack 4 Bloodworld from anewperspective.

[IMAGE]

Itwasalsorevealed thatBack 4 Bloodwill belaunchingon day onewithXbox Game Pass on October 12 for Xbox Series X|S,Xbox One,Windows PC, and cloud gaming (beta).Xbox Game Pass members will be able to hop online and join in the fraythrough a dynamic, perilous campaign where you must work together with other players to survive increasingly challenging scenarios. Play with up to three of your friends online, with full cross-play support between console and PCand lead your team to battle the evil Ridden.

Finally,theBack 4 Bloodopenbeta will start withearlyaccess from August 5 to 9for thosewho have pre-ordered the game from the Xbox Store, followed by another open beta event running from August 12 to 16that will be open to all players. Bothopenbetas will be playable on Xbox Series X|S,Xbox One,and Windows PC,including crossplay and cross-gen support. You can get more details on theBack 4 BloodOpen Beta here.

[IMAGE]

Back 4 Bloodis a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimedLeft 4 Deadfranchise. Get ready to experience an intensefour-player co-op narrative campaign, competitive multiplayer as human orRidden, and frenetic gameplay that keeps you in the action.It’s going to be up to you and your friends to take the fight to these deadly enemies and reclaim the world.

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games. Play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets– all for one low monthly price. For a limited time, get your firstthreemonths of Ultimate for $1.

We’ll have more to share aboutBack 4 Bloodin the coming weeks, so keep it tuned here to Xbox Wire for all the latest news and updates on your favorite games.

