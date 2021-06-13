PM: Somerville Launches with Xbox Game Pass in 2022 (Microsoft Xbox Wire)

PC XOne Xbox X

Today, at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, we shared a brand-new look at the sci-fi adventure titleSomervilleby Jumpship, coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and with Xbox Game Pass in 2022.

An original IP by Chris Olsen, built in collaboration with Dino Patti, ex-CEO and co-founder of Playdead, Jumpship’s debut title will immerse players in a hand-crafted narrative set across a vivid and rural landscape. Set in the wake of a catastrophe and grounded in the intimate repercussions of large-scale conflict,players will navigate through perilous terrain as they unravel the mysteries of Earth’s visitors.

