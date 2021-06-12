PM: UBISOFT ENTHÜLLT FIRST LOOK TRAILER VON AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA™ (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 12. Juni 2021 - Im Rahmen der Ubisoft Forward wurden heute folgende Informationen zu Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ bekannt gegeben. Aus Aktualitätsgründen im englischen Original.

About Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.

Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience.

In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it

Der First Look Trailer kann hier gefunden werden: