PM: THE CREW® 2 - UBISOFT UND DIE THE CREW-FRANCHISE FEIERN MEHR ALS 30 MILLIONEN SPIELER:INNEN (Ubisoft News)

PM: THE CREW® 2 - UBISOFT UND DIE THE CREW-FRANCHISE FEIERN MEHR ALS 30 MILLIONEN SPIELER:INNEN

12. Juni 2021 - 21:30
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 12. Juni 2021 – Ubisoft feiert das dritte Jubiläum von The Crew 2 und kündigte im Zuge von Ubisoft Forward einen Meilenstein von über 30 Millionen Spieler:innen in der The Crew-Franchise an. Das Open-World Motorsportspiel von Ubisoft ist auf Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, im Epic Game Store und Ubisoft Store auf Windows PC, Stadia und Ubisoft+*, dem Abonnement-Service von Ubisoft, erhältlich.

Der Trailer zur neuen Saison kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Seit 2014 sind mehr als 30 Millionen Spieler:innen der The Crew-Community beigetreten. Aus diesem Anlass kann bis zum 30. Juni die Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray 2020 für nur einen einzigen Crew Credit erworben werden. Als weiterer Teil des Jubiläums findet vom 23. Juni bis zum 29. Juni ein spezieller Live Summit statt.

„Wir möchten der Community für die Unterstützung der Marke danken. Ihre Leidenschaft und Hingabe treibt uns an, stetig neue Inhalte zu kreieren“, sagt Olivier Gueydon, Producer, Ivory Tower. „Wir können es kaum erwarten, dass die Community die neue Saison 3 Episode 1: US Speed Tour East spielen können. Und wer jetzt zum ersten Mal auf den Straßen der The Crew-Franchise unterwegs ist, erlebt die beste Spritztour der Reihe.“

Seit der Veröffentlichung von The Crew 2 erschien eine riesige Auswahl an neuen Inhalten, darunter neun umfangreiche Updates von Summer in Hollywood, bis hin zu dem kürzlich erschienenen Update The Game. Im vergangenen Jahr wurden ebenfalls mehr als 50 Live Summits organisiert. Der Live Summit ist ein wöchentlicher PvE-Wettbewerb, indem Spieler:innen in neun Aktivitäten ihr Talent beweisen müssen. Diese werden aus einem großen Angebot an Gebieten und Disziplinen ausgewählt. Seit der Veröffentlichung 2018, wurden außerdem mehr als 150 Fahrzeuge in The Crew 2 hinzugefügt.  

Des Weiteren kündigte Ubisoft heute die neue Saison 3 Episode 1: US Speed Tour East an, die am 7. Juli erscheinen wird. Nähere Informationen werden in den kommenden Wochen enthüllt.

Derzeit findet im Ubisoft Store der Ubisoft Forward Sale statt. Dieser bietet bis zum 22. Juni 17:00 Uhr Rabatte bis zu 75 % auf eine große Auswahl an Games. Mit dem Code „FORWARD“ können sogar noch weitere 10€ auf den Einkauf gespart werden**. Alle Angebote im offiziellen Ubisoft Store unter: store.ubi.com/de/home  

*14.99€ im Monat. Kann jederzeit gekündigt werden.

ABOUT THE CREW® 2
Developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower, a studio based in Lyon, France, The Crew® 2 lets players experience the thrill of the American motorsports spirit inside a fully redesigned USA. The game’s playground pushes physical boundaries to let driving and open world fans test their skills in nonstop competition and exploration. From coast to coast, drivers can explore America and compete to become the greatest motorsports champion by collecting a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats and planes, and dominating the motorsports scene on land, on water and in the air. They can find challenges and inspiration among four different motorsports families: street racing, off-road, pro-racing and freestyle, and will be given a broad set of options among a wide selection of vehicle types.

Now in its third year of live support, The Crew 2 introduced a new seasonal system, centered around a fictional new company, Motorflix, a television production company known for creating the very best motor-fueled action flicks. Players will be recruited to play the starring role in different TV series with themed episodes per Season. Every Season lasts four months and is comprised of two successive Episodes running for two months.

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. The Crew logo, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

