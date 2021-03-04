PM: The Climb 2 Freestyle Expansion Pack Part 2 released today for free on Oculus Quest (Crytek)

andere

This Expansion Pack Part 2 will follow on from the previous one giving the VR solo rock-climbing game even more exciting new levels. It will challenge players in both causal and professional modes and includes no checkpoints, stealthy climbers will also get extra bonus points for completing the levels without chalking their hands.

Players will be able to test their skills whether it is sliding through levels, hanging off a hamster wheel or timing their jumps just right in order to avoid dropping to their peril.

“Once again we’re delighted to bring yet another expansion pack to The Climb 2, which means more menacing levels to be taken on for players” said Andreas Liebeskind, Principal Gamer Designer. “Players have told us how much they love the game and the updates we’re continuously bringing to it and this is all part of our post launch support for the game. The levels were designed for players to have fun but also challenge them in new ways and we hope they’ll enjoy what’s in store for them”.

For more information about The Climb 2, visit www.theclimbgame.com.

