PM: Let your voice ring far and hear the sound of your soul (Handy Games)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Los Angeles, USA / Giebelstadt, Germany, June 10th, 2021 One Hand Clapping is a wholesome game that teaches you how to control your voice while saving a fantastical universe from eternal silence? A unique game that helps you to feel more comfortable and confident while singing. It takes you by the hand so you can develop a stronger connection to your voice.

One Hand Clapping, being uplifting and accessible for everyone, sets out to make you a believer in your own musical skills. Interact with a colorful world and solve puzzles with melody, rhythm, and harmony. How you do it is completely up to you: no matter if you prefer singing, whistling, jamming, or even using a crazy instrument,One Hand Clappingwill be your unique musical journey!

Be part of the journey!

We don't stop believing in how much fun you will have withOne Hand Clapping, so we decided to open up the game to Early Access. So whether you're a small-town girl or a singer in a smokey room, your feedback will greatly help us make this game even better for everybody who wants a thrill, finding that bug hidin' somewhere in the night!

You’ll gain immediate access to the game in its current form and as it evolves.

One Hand Clappingis available as Early Accesson Steam now!

One Hand Clappingis currently in development for PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Android, and iOS.

About One Hand Clapping

One Hand Clappingis a 2D puzzle platformer that invites you to sing or play or noise into your microphone to solve musical puzzles and discover the power of your voice as it changes the world. This extraordinary unique game provides you the freedom to express yourself through its mechanics, helping you build confidence in your singing voice and your inner voice. The world ofOne Hand Clappingis full of vibrant landscapes and mysterious characters portrayed through a warm, minimalist aesthetic that inspires self-expression without overwhelming your senses. All you need is a headset or a microphone with headphones, and your voice or an instrument to play!

About Bad Dream Games

Bad Dream Games was formed in 2018, after the viral success of theOne Hand Clappingdemo, a student-made project from the University of Southern California.Bad Dream Games are creating new ways to play. The US studio makes games that fuel creativity and engages players beyond just the limits of their controller, and it all starts right now withOne Hand Clapping.

Download our officialOne Hand ClappingPress-Kit here

