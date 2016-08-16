PM: UNO® - DAS VIDEOSPIEL FEIERT 50-JÄHRIGES UNO-JUBILÄUM MIT EIMNE SPECIAL-DLC (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 4. Juni 2021 – Ubisoft® und Mattel gaben bekannt, dass das UNO-Videospiel mit einem Special-DLC das 50-jährige Jubiläum des beliebten Kartenspiels, auf dem es basiert, feiert. Der neue Jubiläums-DLC umfasst Premium-Karten, ein neues Spielbrett sowie brandneue Regeln und ist ab sofort erhältlich. Der Trailer zum neuen Uno-DLC kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit. Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden und steht ebenfalls zum Direktdownload bereit.

Der neue DLC zum 50. Geburtstag von UNO führt samtige, schwarze Karten, ein erneuertes, schwarz-goldenes Spielbrett, eine goldene Sammlermünze sowie eine exklusive 50/50-Karte ein. Jedes Mal, wenn jemand die besondere 50/50-Karte spielt, wird die Münze geworfen, um zu bestimmen, wer vier zusätzliche Karten ziehen muss.

Angelehnt an die physische Version des Kartenspiels, bietet das UNO-Videospiel mehrere Themen und DLCs, die mit exklusiven Spezialkarten für noch mehr Spaß sorgen. So können Spieler:innen beispielsweise das eisige Spielbrett mit Winter-Thema erleben und mit dem Rabbids-, Rayman- und Just Dance 2017-DLC das Spiel neu entdecken, oder mit dem UNO FLIP!™-DLC das ganze Spiel umdrehen. Zuletzt fügte der Fenyx’s Quest-DLC, inspiriert von Immortals Fenyx Rising, dem klassischen UNO-Erlebnis einen fantastischen Twist mit neuen Features hinzu, die auf den ikonischsten Elementen der goldenen Insel basieren.

Der DLC zum 50. Geburtstag von UNO ist ab sofort für PlayStation®4, Xbox One-Konsolen, Nintendo Switch™-System, Windows PC und Stadia erhältlich und ist auf der PlayStation®5 und Xbox Series X|S durch Abwärtskompatibilität spielbar. Das Winter-Thema und der Rabbids-DLC sind kostenfrei für jeden spielbar, während die DLCs für Rayman, Just Dance 2017, UNO FLIP!™ und Fenyx's Quest separat oder im Paket mit der Ultimate Edition erhältlich sind.

About Mattel Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. UNO® and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. ©2020 Mattel. Game software © 2016–2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Just Dance, Rabbids, Rayman, the character of Rayman, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Stadia, the S logo, and related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.

