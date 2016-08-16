PM: UNO® - DAS VIDEOSPIEL FEIERT 50-JÄHRIGES UNO-JUBILÄUM MIT EIMNE SPECIAL-DLC (Ubisoft News)

PC Switch XOne PS4 Android

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 4. Juni 2021 – Ubisoft® und Mattel gaben bekannt, dass das UNO-Videospiel mit einem Special-DLC das 50-jährige Jubiläum des beliebten Kartenspiels, auf dem es basiert, feiert. Der neue Jubiläums-DLC umfasst Premium-Karten, ein neues Spielbrett sowie brandneue Regeln und ist ab sofort erhältlich. Der Trailer zum neuen Uno-DLC kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit. Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden und steht ebenfalls zum Direktdownload bereit.

Der neue DLC zum 50. Geburtstag von UNO führt samtige, schwarze Karten, ein erneuertes, schwarz-goldenes Spielbrett, eine goldene Sammlermünze sowie eine exklusive 50/50-Karte ein. Jedes Mal, wenn jemand die besondere 50/50-Karte spielt, wird die Münze geworfen, um zu bestimmen, wer vier zusätzliche Karten ziehen muss.

Angelehnt an die physische Version des Kartenspiels, bietet das UNO-Videospiel mehrere Themen und DLCs, die mit exklusiven Spezialkarten für noch mehr Spaß sorgen. So können Spieler:innen beispielsweise das eisige Spielbrett mit Winter-Thema erleben und mit dem Rabbids-, Rayman- und Just Dance 2017-DLC das Spiel neu entdecken, oder mit dem UNO FLIP!™-DLC das ganze Spiel umdrehen. Zuletzt fügte der Fenyx’s Quest-DLC, inspiriert von Immortals Fenyx Rising, dem klassischen UNO-Erlebnis einen fantastischen Twist mit neuen Features hinzu, die auf den ikonischsten Elementen der goldenen Insel basieren.

Der DLC zum 50. Geburtstag von UNO ist ab sofort für PlayStation®4, Xbox One-Konsolen, Nintendo Switch™-System, Windows PC und Stadia erhältlich und ist auf der PlayStation®5 und Xbox Series X|S durch Abwärtskompatibilität spielbar. Das Winter-Thema und der Rabbids-DLC sind kostenfrei für jeden spielbar, während die DLCs für Rayman, Just Dance 2017, UNO FLIP!™ und Fenyx's Quest separat oder im Paket mit der Ultimate Edition erhältlich sind.

