PM: Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch in fall 2021 (Crytek)

1. Juni 2021 - 17:00 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will give players not familiar with the franchise to be able to play through the whole storyline from the very beginning with this all-in-one bundle.

Players will be transported through, North Korean islands, to New York City where they’ll have to save humanity from a deadly virus, to the finale where they’ll be on a revenge mission to uncover the truth about C.E.L.L.

The Crysis Trilogy includes:

Crysis Remastered:

A simple rescue mission turns into an all-out war as alien invaders swarm over a chain of North Korean islands. Playing as super-soldier Prophet, you are armed with a powerful Nanosuit equipped with Speed, Strength, Armor, and Cloaking abilities. Use a vast arsenal of modular weaponry and adapt your tactics and gear to dominate enemies in an enormous sandbox world.

Crysis 2 Remastered:

Aliens have returned to a world ravaged by climate disasters. As the invaders lay waste to New York and begin an assault that threatens the total annihilation of humankind, only you have the technology to lead the fightback. Equipped with the upgraded Nanosuit 2.0, customize your suit and weapons in real-time and unlock powerful abilities in the battle for humanity's survival.

Crysis 3 Remastered:

New York City has been transformed into a sprawling urban rainforest sheltered by a giant nanodome. Prophet must fight through seven distinct districts against human and alien forces, using the Nanosuit's superior technology to deploy brute force or opting for stealth to achieve his goals. Equipped with a deadly Predator Bow, there's no wrong way to save the world.

"We're excited to announce that these iconic Crysis games are returning in one bundle, remastered for a new generation of hardware," said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead. "Each game is enhanced to look and play beautifully on today's platforms, delivering the finest Crysis experience for both newcomers to our classic franchise or players wishing to relive the adventure."

For more information about the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, please visit www.crysis.com.

ABOUT CRYTEK

Crytek is an independent videogame developer, publisher, and technology provider dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming with its cutting-edge 3D game development solution, CRYENGINE. With headquarters in Frankfurt am Main (Germany) and studios in Kiev (Ukraine), and Istanbul (Turkey), Crytek has created multiple award-winning titles, including the original Far Cry, the Crysis series, Ryse: Son of Rome, The Climb, Robinson: The Journey and Hunt: Showdown. Crytek delivers fun and innovative gaming experiences for PC, consoles, and VR and continues to grow its reach in the games-as-a-service market. Every Crytek game is created with CRYENGINE, which can be used by anyone to create games.

For more information, visit www.crytek.com and www.cryengine.com.

