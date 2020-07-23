PM: Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch in fall 2021 (Crytek)

PC Switch XOne PS4

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will give players not familiar with the franchise to be able to play through the whole storyline from the very beginning with this all-in-one bundle.

Players will be transported through, North Korean islands, to New York City where they’ll have to save humanity from a deadly virus, to the finale where they’ll be on a revenge mission to uncover the truth about C.E.L.L.

The Crysis Trilogy includes:

Crysis Remastered:

A simple rescue mission turns into an all-out war as alien invaders swarm over a chain of North Korean islands. Playing as super-soldier Prophet, you are armed with a powerful Nanosuit equipped with Speed, Strength, Armor, and Cloaking abilities. Use a vast arsenal of modular weaponry and adapt your tactics and gear to dominate enemies in an enormous sandbox world.

Crysis 2 Remastered:

Aliens have returned to a world ravaged by climate disasters. As the invaders lay waste to New York and begin an assault that threatens the total annihilation of humankind, only you have the technology to lead the fightback. Equipped with the upgraded Nanosuit 2.0, customize your suit and weapons in real-time and unlock powerful abilities in the battle for humanity's survival.

Crysis 3 Remastered:

New York City has been transformed into a sprawling urban rainforest sheltered by a giant nanodome. Prophet must fight through seven distinct districts against human and alien forces, using the Nanosuit's superior technology to deploy brute force or opting for stealth to achieve his goals. Equipped with a deadly Predator Bow, there's no wrong way to save the world.

"We're excited to announce that these iconic Crysis games are returning in one bundle, remastered for a new generation of hardware," said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead. "Each game is enhanced to look and play beautifully on today's platforms, delivering the finest Crysis experience for both newcomers to our classic franchise or players wishing to relive the adventure."

