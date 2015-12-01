PM: SIX INVITATIONAL: AFTERMOVIE VERÖFFENTLICHT (Ubisoft News)

PC XOne Xbox X PS4 PS5

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf,31. Mai2021–Ubisoft veröffentlichte heutedas„SixInvitationalAftermovie2021“. Wie auch in den Jahren davor widmet sich dieser Kurzfilmdenganz besonderen Momenten des SixInvitational2021, welches vom 11. 5. Bis zum 23.11. in Paris stattfand.

DasVideokann unter folgendemLink gefunden werden:

Aces,Clutches, Emotionen und Runden, bei denen man die Luft mit einem Messer schneiden konnte. Dies und viele andere unvergessliche Momente gab es auch dieses Jahr, als die 18 besten E-Sport Teams von TomClancy’sRainbow Six Siegeauf einandertrafen und hart und erbittert um den Titel des Champions kämpften. Am Ende konnte sich Ninjas inPiyamas, die im vorherigen Jahr bereits im Finale standen, gegen Team Liquid durchsetzen und gewannen somit als erstes brasilianisches Team in der SI-Geschichte den Titel. Auch wenn das SixInvitationalaufgrund der aktuellen Lage ohne Publikum vor Ort stattfinden musste, hat sich die leidenschaftliche Siege-Community dennoch online versammelt, um ihreLiebingssteamsund -spieler zu unterstützen.

Weitere Informationen zu Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege gibt es unter: ubisoft.com/game/rainbow-six/siege Derzeit läuft der Legendary Sale im Ubisoft Store. Dabei könnenUbisoft-Highlightszu einem günstigen Preis erworben werden. Alle Angebote gibt es im Ubisoft Store unter:https://store.ubi.com/de/home

About Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Alongside a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 70 million registered players, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique Operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. With access to dozens of Operators inspired by real world counter-intelligence agents from around the globe, players can choose exactly how they want to approach each challenge they encounter. Through the constant addition of new Operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.

About the Rainbow Six Esports global program Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, LatinAmericaand Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on an in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition.