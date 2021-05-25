PM: New map and live event coming soon for Hunt: Showdown (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Gamers can get a sneak peek at the new map and content coming to the game in the Dark Sight Trailer, which also features several Easter Eggs for eagle-eyed hunters to spot.

This substantial new content is part of an ongoing program of updates to the game, including quality of life upgrades to enhance performance and stability, plus matchmaking improvements to deliver more balanced matches for both newcomers and experienced players alike. Hunt: Showdown has been regularly expanded since launch, and the game now features 30 Legendary Hunters, over 90 Legendary weapons, over 35 tools and consumables, and over 80 guns. The “As The Crow Flies” live event saw the arrival of a new boss, Scrapbeak, in the bayou, and regular releases of DLC packs also serve the game’s growing community, which recently passed the 100,000 member mark on Discord alone.

“The response to our “As The Crow Flies” live event was phenomenal,” said Fatih Özbayram, Senior Producer, Hunt: Showdown. “Building on that success, we’re excited to announce that a new live event will come to the game soon, plus a new map which will present Hunters with new challenges and enemies. In addition to creating new content, we’re always looking to improve every aspect of the game to serve our friendly and welcoming community, which continues to grow with every update. There’s never been a better time to play Hunt.“

Hunt: Showdown is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players can find out more about the game by visiting www.huntshowdown.com.

About Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. Set in Louisiana in 1895, the game boasts a mixture of PvP and PvE elements that creates a uniquely tense experience. It’s not just the creatures who are a threat—it’s every Hunter on the map. In the classic game mode, a match of Hunt pits 12 players—playing solo or in teams of two or teams of three —against each other as they race to take out gruesome beasts for a bounty they must collect and get off of the map, while Hunt’s quickplay mode offers a shorter match for solo players to scavenge for weapons as they compete for a diminishing pool of bounty. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything.Hunt is available now on Steam. For more information, visit www.huntshowdown.com.