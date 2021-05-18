Xbox Game Pass: Neuzugänge Snowrunner, Spellforce 3 und mehr

Vampiro


18. Mai 2021 - 18:58 — vor 27 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

In der zweiten Maihälfte wird der Xbox Game Pass um zahlreiche Spiele aufgestockt und mehrere Spiele bekommen Touch Control. Zu den Neuzugängen gehören Spellforce 3 - Soul Harvest (zum User-Artikel), Snowrunner (zum Test) und, direkt zum Release, das Taktik-RPG Solasta - Crown of the Magister. Es gibt aber auch wieder einige Abgänge.

  • Snowrunner (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – ab sofort
  • Peggle 2 (Cloud) EA Play – 20. Mai
  • Plants vs. Zombies - Schlacht um Neighborville (Cloud) EA Play – 20. Mai
  • Secret Neighbor (PC) ID@Xbox – 20. Mai
  • The Wild at Heart (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox – 20. Mai
  • Knockout City (Konsole und PC) EA Play – 21. Mai
  • The Catch - Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – 21. Mai
  • Maneater (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox – 25. Mai
  • Conan Exiles (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S – 27. Mai
  • Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud) – 27. Mai
  • Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud) – 27. Mai
  • MechWarrior 5 - Mercenaries (Konsole) ID@Xbox – 27. Mai
  • Slime Rancher (PC) ID@Xbox – 27. Mai
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC) ID@Xbox – 27. Mai
  • SpellForce 3 - Soul Harvest (PC) – 27. Mai

Mit dem Xbox Game Pass Ultimate könnt ihr auch immer mehr Spiele via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) auf Android-Smartphone oder Tablet spielen. Die folgenden Titel unterstützen jetzt Touch Control:

  • Banjo-Tooie
  • Call of the Sea
  • Genesis Noir
  • Narita Boy
  • Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition
  • Rain on Your Parade
    Two Point Hospital

Die folgenden Titel verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Mai, die ihr bis dahin spielen und rabatiert erwerben könnt:

  • Assetto Corsa (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Broforce (PC)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix (Konsole)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Konsole)
  • Surviving Mars (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Void Bastards (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Vampiro - 18. Mai 2021 - 19:00

Ziemlich krasse zweite Maihälfte. Mehrere Titel werde ich garantiert spielen.

Admiral Anger - 18. Mai 2021 - 19:07

Vielleicht hole ich mir mal wieder einen Monat. Snowrunner und Maneater würde ich mir schon mal ansehen.

euph - 18. Mai 2021 - 19:19

Maneater hab ich bei PS+ gespielt und fand das für ein paar Stunden sehr unterhaltsam.

Hannes Herrmann - 18. Mai 2021 - 19:22

Interessatnt sind für mich vor allem Maneater und Solasta - in Snow Runner kann ich so ohne finanzielles Risiko reinspielen.

zfpru - 18. Mai 2021 - 19:29

Der Verlust von Broforce schmerzt. Ein zeitloser Klassiker.

