Xbox Game Pass: Neuzugänge Snowrunner, Spellforce 3 und mehr

In der zweiten Maihälfte wird der Xbox Game Pass um zahlreiche Spiele aufgestockt und mehrere Spiele bekommen Touch Control. Zu den Neuzugängen gehören Spellforce 3 - Soul Harvest (zum User-Artikel), Snowrunner (zum Test) und, direkt zum Release, das Taktik-RPG Solasta - Crown of the Magister. Es gibt aber auch wieder einige Abgänge.

Snowrunner (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – ab sofort

(Cloud, Konsole und PC) – ab sofort Peggle 2 (Cloud) EA Play – 20. Mai

(Cloud) EA Play – 20. Mai Plants vs. Zombies - Schlacht um Neighborville (Cloud) EA Play – 20. Mai

(Cloud) EA Play – 20. Mai Secret Neighbor (PC) ID@Xbox – 20. Mai

(PC) ID@Xbox – 20. Mai The Wild at Heart (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox – 20. Mai

(Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox – 20. Mai Knockout City (Konsole und PC) EA Play – 21. Mai

(Konsole und PC) EA Play – 21. Mai The Catch - Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – 21. Mai

(Cloud, Konsole und PC) – 21. Mai Maneater (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox – 25. Mai

(Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox – 25. Mai Conan Exiles (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S – 27. Mai

(Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S – 27. Mai Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud) – 27. Mai

(Cloud) – 27. Mai Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud) – 27. Mai

(Cloud) – 27. Mai MechWarrior 5 - Mercenaries (Konsole) ID@Xbox – 27. Mai

(Konsole) ID@Xbox – 27. Mai Slime Rancher (PC) ID@Xbox – 27. Mai

(PC) ID@Xbox – 27. Mai Solasta: Crown of the Magister ( PC) ID@Xbox – 27. Mai

PC) ID@Xbox – 27. Mai SpellForce 3 - Soul Harvest (PC) – 27. Mai

Mit dem Xbox Game Pass Ultimate könnt ihr auch immer mehr Spiele via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) auf Android-Smartphone oder Tablet spielen. Die folgenden Titel unterstützen jetzt Touch Control:

Banjo-Tooie

Call of the Sea

Genesis Noir

Narita Boy

Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition

Rain on Your Parade

Two Point Hospital

Die folgenden Titel verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Mai, die ihr bis dahin spielen und rabatiert erwerben könnt: