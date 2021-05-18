Xbox Game Pass: Neuzugänge Snowrunner, Spellforce 3 und mehr

Vampiro
59099 EXP - 25 Platin-Gamer,R10,S10,C8,A7,J10
18. Mai 2021 - 18:58 — vor 27 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit
!
In der zweiten Maihälfte wird der Xbox Game Pass um zahlreiche Spiele aufgestockt und mehrere Spiele bekommen Touch Control. Zu den Neuzugängen gehören Spellforce 3 - Soul Harvest (zum User-Artikel), Snowrunner (zum Test) und, direkt zum Release, das Taktik-RPG Solasta - Crown of the Magister. Es gibt aber auch wieder einige Abgänge.
- Snowrunner (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – ab sofort
- Peggle 2 (Cloud) EA Play – 20. Mai
- Plants vs. Zombies - Schlacht um Neighborville (Cloud) EA Play – 20. Mai
- Secret Neighbor (PC) ID@Xbox – 20. Mai
- The Wild at Heart (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox – 20. Mai
- Knockout City (Konsole und PC) EA Play – 21. Mai
- The Catch - Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – 21. Mai
- Maneater (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox – 25. Mai
- Conan Exiles (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S – 27. Mai
- Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud) – 27. Mai
- Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud) – 27. Mai
- MechWarrior 5 - Mercenaries (Konsole) ID@Xbox – 27. Mai
- Slime Rancher (PC) ID@Xbox – 27. Mai
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC) ID@Xbox – 27. Mai
- SpellForce 3 - Soul Harvest (PC) – 27. Mai
Mit dem Xbox Game Pass Ultimate könnt ihr auch immer mehr Spiele via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) auf Android-Smartphone oder Tablet spielen. Die folgenden Titel unterstützen jetzt Touch Control:
- Banjo-Tooie
- Call of the Sea
- Genesis Noir
- Narita Boy
- Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition
- Rain on Your Parade
Two Point Hospital
Die folgenden Titel verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Mai, die ihr bis dahin spielen und rabatiert erwerben könnt:
- Assetto Corsa (Cloud und Konsole)
- Broforce (PC)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix (Konsole)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Konsole)
- Surviving Mars (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Void Bastards (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ziemlich krasse zweite Maihälfte. Mehrere Titel werde ich garantiert spielen.
Vielleicht hole ich mir mal wieder einen Monat. Snowrunner und Maneater würde ich mir schon mal ansehen.
Maneater hab ich bei PS+ gespielt und fand das für ein paar Stunden sehr unterhaltsam.
Interessatnt sind für mich vor allem Maneater und Solasta - in Snow Runner kann ich so ohne finanzielles Risiko reinspielen.
Der Verlust von Broforce schmerzt. Ein zeitloser Klassiker.