PM: 11 things we’ve just revealed about FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker (Square Enix)

FINAL FANTASY XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021 is underway, and it’s already been full of exciting news for fans eagerly awaiting FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker.

During the event, FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida shared some details about the highly anticipated expansion, including the most critical piece of info of all: when it releases.

You can watch (or rewatch) all the big announcements at the official Fan Fest Hub, or read on and we’ll give you the broad strokes:

Ever since we first revealed FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker, fans have been asking the same thing: when can we play it?

Hey, we get it - we’re champing at the bit to play it too.

Fortunately, Yoshida put us out of our collective misery at Fan Fest 2021 by announcing that the expansion has a release date: November 23, 2021!

It’s funny - after so many years of creating amazing melodies for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, you’d think that composer Masayoshi Soken would have run out of ways to blow us away.

But no, he’s done it again with a brand new theme song for Endwalker. The new track features amazing vocals by Sam Carter, from the chart-topping band Architects.

Just listen to the auditory awesomeness in the trailer:

New jobs are coming to FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker.

We’ve already been introduced to the healing Sage, but at the Fan Festival we got a look at the second job that will be joining it… and it’s a lot less benevolent.

The Reaper is a scythe-swinging melee DPS specialist who calls upon an avatar from the Void to join them in close-quarter combat. Reapers can even serve as a host for their avatar! It’s a brutal, flamboyant fighting style that’s quite unlike anything else in FINAL FANTASY XIV Online - and it looks like amazing fun.

Ever since Viera first made their debut in Shadowbringers, some players have wondered: what do the males look like.

Well, they look like this:

Male Viera will join Endwalker as a new playable race, giving Warriors of Light yet another race to enjoy during their adventures.

Each FINAL FANTASY XIV Online expansion adds new areas for players to explore, and some of the new ones in Endwalker will be out of this world… literally.

Here’s a preview of some of the new locales you’ll be able to explore. First, there’s Labryrinthos - an artificial training ground that’s quite unlike anything the Warriors of Light have seen before.

For something a little less earthbound, you’ll get to traverse the beautiful lunar landscape of Mare Lamentorum:

You’ll also visit a new city - Old Sharlayan.

If a hero’s worth is judged by their enemies, then the Warrior of Light is very worthy indeed.

In Endwalker, you’ll be pitted against some particularly tough foes that FINAL FANTASY fans may be familiar with: the Magus Sisters.

This trio of troublemakers first appeared in FINAL FANTASY IV, and later returned to support Yuna as powerful aeons in FINAL FANTASY X. Now they’re back, and this new form may just be the most intimidating yet…

Endwalker will introduce a brand new alliance raid series, and it looks to be one of the most exciting yet - particularly for long-term fans and Hydaelyn historians.

Titled ‘Myths of the Realm’ it’ll take you deeper into the lore FINAL FANTASY XIV Online than ever before - all while presenting an exciting challenge.

We previously revealed the elephant-esque Arkasodara, but they’re not the only new tribe coming in Endwalker.

The bunny-like Loporrits will also add a touch of adorableness to the expansion. Here’s what they look like:

They’re a genuinely fascinating addition to the game’s diverse world, and you’ll get to learn a lot about them when the expansion releases in November.

Players in Australia and New Zealand will be getting a new place to call home, with a brand new data center on the way.

We’ll have more information about this in the coming months, so stay tuned.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker is available to pre-order now, and anyone who picks it up before release will get access to some pretty cool bonuses. Specifically (deep breath):

Early Access - If you pre-order the expansion, you’ll get to play it ahead of the official release. Early access is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1:00am PST.

In-game item: Menphina Earring - A gorgeous earring with a design that draws inspiration from the moon—one of many locations the Warrior of Light will visit in Endwalker. This useful earring features attributes that will vary according to the user's class/job and current level when equipped. Additionally, the earring grants a 30% increase in EXP when worn, perfect for leveling your jobs to 80.

In-game item: Wind-up Palom Minion - Palom, one of the young twins who joins your party in FINAL FANTASY IV, arrives as a minion you can share new adventures with.

You’ll get your bonus codes when you pre-order Endwalker, and they can be redeemed and used in the game immediately. That gives you plenty of time to use the Menphina Earring to get a character up to level 80 before the expansion releases.

It’s become a tradition for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online expansions to include spectacular Collector’s Edition items, and Endwalker is no exception. In fact, it may just be the most impressive yet.

Available exclusively for PC and Mac via the Square Enix Store, it’s positively overflowing with amazing extras and collectibles, including:

Endwalker Special Art Box- A unique glossy white-inlaid box that features an illustration of Hydaelyn and Zodiark by artist Yoshitaka Amano.

Expertly Crafted Paladin Figure - An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a paladin using Passage of Arms to shield allies from harm. Including the base, the figure measures approximately W 6.10" x D 8.46" x H 7.28" (W 15.5cm x D 21.5cm x H 18.5cm).

Art Collection & Frame Set - A collection of ten B5-sized (approx. 7.2" x 10.1" / 18.2cm x 25.7cm) art prints featuring key visuals from throughout the history of FINAL FANTASY XIV, from version 1.0 through Endwalker. The set also includes a frame so you can showcase your favorite image.

Azem Pin - A pin created to mimic the appearance of Azem's crystal. Designed to fit in the palm of your hand at approximately 1" x 1.2" (2.5cm x 3.0cm).

Loporrit mini-plush - A mini plush version of a Loporrit. The plush is approximately 6.5" tall (16.5cm).

In-game item: Arion Mount - A new mount designed to complement paladin, the signature job of Endwalker.

In-game item: Wind-up Porom Minion - Porom, one of the young twins who joins your party in FINAL FANTASY IV, arrives as a minion you can share new adventures with.

In-game item: Death Scythe: Reaper Weapon - The Death Scythe from FINAL FANTASY XI makes its appearance in FINAL FANTASY XIV as a reaper-exclusive weapon.

Supplies are limited, so please visit the Square Enix Store to reserve your copy.

For PS5, PS4 and Steam players, the Collector’s Box will be available to order as a standalone product. This includes the physical goods listed above only - the box does not include a copy of Endwalker, in-game bonus items, or the pre-order bonuses. Don’t worry though, the Digital Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order on PlayStation Store and Steam!

For those who want the Arion Mount, Wind-up Porom Minion, and Death Scythe in-game items when the game launches, they will be available in the FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker Digital Collector’s Edition.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker launches November 23, 2021 for PS5, PS4, PC, and Mac. We’ll have much more to share about the expansion as we get closer to release, so make sure you follow the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online team on social media to stay up to date with the latest news.