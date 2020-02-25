PM: Massive Miniteam – Welcome to the HandyGames and THQ Nordic family! (Handy Games)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt/Pulheim, Germany, May 11th 2021 "HandyGames promised to invest into the German game industry and Massive Miniteam is simply the perfect fit! The clear vision of the management combined with an experienced team sets the foundation for our growth plans in the Cologne region. A warm welcome to the HandyGames and THQ Nordic family!", comments Markus Kassulke – CEO of HandyGames – this historical step.

Founded in the co-working space Cologne Game Haus in April 2018 the team around Tim Schroeder, Michael Koloch, and Robert Schneider moved in early 2020 into the WALZWERK in Pulheim, a small city near Cologne. In this stylish location, the company grew to around 20 team members from all across Europe.

"We have been working with HandyGames as partners on several projects successfully and know that they share our vision and values. When we founded Massive Miniteam we made it our goal to offer a stable and healthy work environment in the games industry. We are very happy that this step allows us to focus on the production of high-quality indie games and to grow into a well-known game studio while staying true to our core values", says Tim Schroeder, CEO of the Massive Miniteam.

Massive Miniteam is a motivated and highly creative development team working with HandyGames on several titles like their co-op multiplayer mayhem Spitlings, the console ports of Little Big Workshop from Mirage Game Studios, and of Chicken Police from The Wild Gentlemen. The Pulheim based game studio is also keen on working with new technologies like Google Stadia or next-gen consoles and will focus on creating new game titles based on its own and external IPs.

The company will be fully integrated into the HandyGames organization while the founders will focus on managing and growing Massive Miniteam to an attractive, diverse, and multicultural place to work on awesome games in the attractive Cologne region and North Rhine-Westphalia. The purchase price will not be disclosed.

