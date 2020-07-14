PM: If you're happy, and you know it, clap a hand... (Handy Games)

PC Switch XOne PS4 iOS Android
Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 101983 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,C10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtSilber-Cutter: Hat Stufe 10 der Cutter-Klasse erreicht

11. Mai 2021 - 16:00 — vor 48 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, May 11th, 2021 Have you ever listened to a recording of your own voice? Feels strange right? And the scary part is that you sound like that to everyone else. Damn right. And you thought you have a nice voice.

How about a fun game that teaches you how to control your voice while saving a fantastical setting from eternal silence? A unique game that helps you to feel more comfortable and confident while singing in the shower, and guides you to develop a stronger connection to your voice.

One Hand Clapping, being uplifting and accessible for everyone, sets out to make you a believer in your own musical skills. Interact with a colorful world and solve puzzles with melody, rhythm, and harmony. How you do it is completely up to you: no matter if you prefer singing, whistling, humming, or even using an instrument, One Hand Clapping will be your unique musical journey!

EARLY ACCESS OPENS JUNE, 10th 2021!

Be part of a journey!

We don't stop believing in how much fun you will have with One Hand Clapping, so we decided to open up the game to Early Access. So whether you're a small-town girl or a singer in a smokey room, your feedback will greatly help us make this game even better for everybody who wants a thrill, finding that bug hidin' somewhere in the night!

You’ll gain access to the game in its current form and as it evolves.

One Hand Clapping will be available as Early Access as of June, 10th 2021 on Steam!

One Hand Clapping is currently in development for PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Android, and iOS.

Get it here!

About One Hand Clapping

One Hand Clapping is a 2D puzzle platformer that invites you to sing or play or noise into your microphone to solve musical puzzles and discover the power of your voice as it changes the world. This extraordinary unique game provides you the freedom to express yourself through its mechanics, helping you build confidence in your singing voice and your inner voice. The world of One Hand Clapping is full of vibrant landscapes and mysterious characters portrayed through a warm, minimalist aesthetic that inspires self-expression without overwhelming your senses. All you need is a headset or a microphone with headphones, and your voice or an instrument to play!

About Bad Dream Games

Bad Dream Games was formed in 2018, after the viral success of theOne Hand Clappingdemo, a student-made project from the University of Southern California.Bad Dream Games are creating new ways to play. The US studio makes games that fuel creativity and engages players beyond just the limits of their controller, and it all starts right now withOne Hand Clapping.

Download our official One Hand Clapping Press-Kit here

Read more

0 Kudos
Mitarbeit
schlammonster
One Hand Clapping
Action
Jump-and-run
nicht vorhanden
3
Bad Dream Games
Handy-Games
14.07.2020 (Stadia Early Access)
Link
0.0
AndroidiOSPCPS4SwitchXOne
Screenshots
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Die Redaktion: Eine Woche in einer SpieleredaktionGamescom Messe-ReportDie Redaktion auf der Gamescom 2018Japan-Doku 2018 (16 Folgen)Tokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)GDC (Games Developers Conference)Die Geschichte der GDCBattle Brothers LetsplayDark Souls Remastered LetsplayLanger lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltDer Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Ghost of TsushimaGuide zu Death StrandingGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Resident Evil 7Guide zu Assassin's Creed OriginsGuide zu Fallout 4Guide zu Pillars of EternityGuide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Metal Gear Solid 5 - The Phantom PainLösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsGuide zu Watch Dogs 2 Guide zu Horizon Zero DawnHTC Vive Pro im TestNintendo Classic Mini NES im TestAlles Wichtige zur Nintendo SwitchDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)Serien-Liebe: Faszination Gothic (Video-Rückblick)The Elder Scrolls Serie bis SkyrimReport: Faszination AchievementsReport: Wir bauen einen Retro-PCDie Viertelstunde: Diablo 2 ResurrectedDie Viertelstunde: Baldur's Gate 3Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild im TestTotal War – Warhammer im TestTotal War – Warhammer 2 im TestCivilization 6 TestUncharted 4 im TestAssassin's Creed Origins im TestAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestDark Souls 3 im TestSekiro - Shadows Die Twice im TestFallout 4 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestDishonored 2 TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestStar Wars Battlefront 2 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestDivinity - Original Sin 2 im TestMittelerde - Schatten des Krieges im TestRed Dead Redemption 2 im TestDeath Stranding im TestAnthem im TestKingdom Come - Deliverance im TestFallout 76 im TestSuper Mario Odyssey im TestResident Evil 2 Remake im TestNo Mans Sky TestSpider-Man im TestSpider-Man - Miles Morales im TestGod of War im TestDetroit - Become Human im TestWolfenstein 2 im TestCrusader Kings 3 im TestWasteland 3 im TestGhost of Tsushima im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestFinal Fantasy 7 Remake im TestHalf-Life Alyx im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestMonster Hunter - Rise im TestValheim im TestDoom im TestDoom Eternal im TestHades im TestThe Witcher 3 im TestCyberpunk 2077 im TestResiden Evil Village im Test