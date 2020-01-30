PM: Award-winning game "Through The Darkest Of Times" now as boxed version (Handy Games)

PC Switch XOne PS4 iOS MacOS Android
Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 101983 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,C10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtSilber-Cutter: Hat Stufe 10 der Cutter-Klasse erreicht

11. Mai 2021 - 14:00 — vor 48 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Berlin, Germany / Vienna, Austria, May 11th, 2021: The award-winning historical resistance strategy game Through The Darkest Of Times is coming to retail. It will be available for PC with an SRP of EUR/USD 19,99. Release date: May 11th, 2021

Adolf Hitler is the chancellor elect and the National Socialist Party has taken control of Germany. All over Germany, small groups of friends and family are trying to oppose the tyranny of the Nazis. Find like-minded companions, form a resistance group, and plan your actions. Make decisions that affect not only yourself but also the lives of the strangers you meet and the safety of your group. Risk losing everything, your freedom, your loved ones, or even your life. Will you put yourself in harm's way to protect the innocent? Will you break during the Gestapo interrogation? Will you lead your fellow resistance fighters Through the Darkest of Times?

About Through The Darkest Of Times Through The Darkest Of Times' focus lies on conveying the grim atmosphere of the period and the very real struggles of average people living in the ThirdReich. Historical accuracy means that a small group of resistance fighters will not change the outcome of the war, nor will they prevent all of the Nazi’s atrocities, but they will certainly do everything to save as many lives as possible and inhibit the fascist system as best they can. A game, more important than ever. Never forget!

Key Features

Through The Darkest Of Times is published by HandyGames – a proud member of the THQ Nordic family.

Read more

0 Kudos
Mitarbeit
schlammonster
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Die Redaktion: Eine Woche in einer SpieleredaktionGamescom Messe-ReportDie Redaktion auf der Gamescom 2018Japan-Doku 2018 (16 Folgen)Tokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)GDC (Games Developers Conference)Die Geschichte der GDCBattle Brothers LetsplayDark Souls Remastered LetsplayLanger lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltDer Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Ghost of TsushimaGuide zu Death StrandingGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Resident Evil 7Guide zu Assassin's Creed OriginsGuide zu Fallout 4Guide zu Pillars of EternityGuide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Metal Gear Solid 5 - The Phantom PainLösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsGuide zu Watch Dogs 2 Guide zu Horizon Zero DawnHTC Vive Pro im TestNintendo Classic Mini NES im TestAlles Wichtige zur Nintendo SwitchDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)Serien-Liebe: Faszination Gothic (Video-Rückblick)The Elder Scrolls Serie bis SkyrimReport: Faszination AchievementsReport: Wir bauen einen Retro-PCDie Viertelstunde: Diablo 2 ResurrectedDie Viertelstunde: Baldur's Gate 3Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild im TestTotal War – Warhammer im TestTotal War – Warhammer 2 im TestCivilization 6 TestUncharted 4 im TestAssassin's Creed Origins im TestAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestDark Souls 3 im TestSekiro - Shadows Die Twice im TestFallout 4 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestDishonored 2 TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestStar Wars Battlefront 2 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestDivinity - Original Sin 2 im TestMittelerde - Schatten des Krieges im TestRed Dead Redemption 2 im TestDeath Stranding im TestAnthem im TestKingdom Come - Deliverance im TestFallout 76 im TestSuper Mario Odyssey im TestResident Evil 2 Remake im TestNo Mans Sky TestSpider-Man im TestSpider-Man - Miles Morales im TestGod of War im TestDetroit - Become Human im TestWolfenstein 2 im TestCrusader Kings 3 im TestWasteland 3 im TestGhost of Tsushima im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestFinal Fantasy 7 Remake im TestHalf-Life Alyx im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestMonster Hunter - Rise im TestValheim im TestDoom im TestDoom Eternal im TestHades im TestThe Witcher 3 im TestCyberpunk 2077 im TestResiden Evil Village im Test