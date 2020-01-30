PM: Award-winning game "Through The Darkest Of Times" now as boxed version (Handy Games)

PC Switch XOne PS4 iOS MacOS Android

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Berlin, Germany / Vienna, Austria, May 11th, 2021: The award-winning historical resistance strategy game Through The Darkest Of Times is coming to retail. It will be available for PC with an SRP of EUR/USD 19,99. Release date: May 11th, 2021

Adolf Hitler is the chancellor elect and the National Socialist Party has taken control of Germany. All over Germany, small groups of friends and family are trying to oppose the tyranny of the Nazis. Find like-minded companions, form a resistance group, and plan your actions. Make decisions that affect not only yourself but also the lives of the strangers you meet and the safety of your group. Risk losing everything, your freedom, your loved ones, or even your life. Will you put yourself in harm's way to protect the innocent? Will you break during the Gestapo interrogation? Will you lead your fellow resistance fighters Through the Darkest of Times?

About Through The Darkest Of Times Through The Darkest Of Times' focus lies on conveying the grim atmosphere of the period and the very real struggles of average people living in the ThirdReich. Historical accuracy means that a small group of resistance fighters will not change the outcome of the war, nor will they prevent all of the Nazi’s atrocities, but they will certainly do everything to save as many lives as possible and inhibit the fascist system as best they can. A game, more important than ever. Never forget!

Key Features

Through The Darkest Of Times is published by HandyGames – a proud member of the THQ Nordic family.

Read more