PM: Oh, Zeus the Thunderer, control my destiny! (Handy Games)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS
Giebelstadium, 28. Aprílios XXΔI' The latest Titan Quest patch finally unlocks controller support on Android and iOS. It was no easy task, but we did what we do and made it possible: Lead your Summoner, Huntress, Conquerer, or whatever hero you play on all compatible devices by the means of an external controller. You may even switch between touch and controller input on the fly!
We heard your desperate calls and implemented several other features. Stand in awe!
https://apps.apple.com/app/titan-quest-legendary-edition/id1537060891
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hg.titanquestedition
