PM: NEUE GESCHICHTEN ERWEITERN DAS ASSASSIN’S CREED UNIVERSUM (Ubisoft News)

Düsseldorf, 21. April 2021 – Ubisoft® gab heute die Zusammenarbeit mit einer Reihe von renommierten Verlagen, talentierten Autoren und Illustratoren bekannt, um das Assassin's Creed-Universum auf neue Medienformen auszuweiten. Assassin's Creed Fans auf der ganzen Welt können auf der neuen Website, die das Verlagsprogramm für 2021 und darüber hinaus beschreibt, mehr über die verschiedenen Geschichten erfahren, die ihrer Lieblingsreihe entspringen.

Mit der anstehenden Veröffentlichung neuer Romane, Graphic Novels, Manhuas**, Webtoons*** und seit kurzem auch einer Reihe von Podcasts*** wird die Assassin's Creed-Erzählung über alle Formate hinweg erweitert: Romane, illustrierte Belletristik und digitale Werke. "Mit einer Lizenz, die so vielfältig ist wie Assassin's Creed, freuen sich viele Schöpfer darauf, ihre Vision der Franchise anzubieten", erklärt Aymar Azaïzia, Transmedia Director bei Ubisoft Montreal. "Es ist eine großartige kreative Möglichkeit, ein Werk zu veröffentlichen, das für das jeweilige Genre relevant ist und von Autoren oder Illustratoren produziert wird, die auf ihrem Gebiet anerkannt sind."

Ubisoft arbeitet derzeit mit einem großen Netzwerk an Publishing-Partnern zusammen, die jeweils ihre eigene Expertise einbringen, um das Assassin's Creed-Universum weiterzuentwickeln. Aconyte Books, Editis und Starfish entwickeln Original-Romane in ihren jeweiligen Sprachen (Englisch, Französisch und Chinesisch). An der Comic- und Graphic-Novel-Front wird Glenat französische Original-Graphic-Novels veröffentlichen, während Dark Horse Comics eine Assassin's Creed-Comic-Miniserie auf Englisch herausgebracht und Ulab Original-Manhuas entwickelt hat. Auf der digitalen Seite ist der chinesische Partner Ximalaya dabei, seinen ersten Assassin's Creed-Erzählpodcast zu starten, während das koreanische Studio Redice den ersten Assassin's Creed-Webtoon überhaupt produzieren wird.

Um die breite Palette an bestehenden und kommenden Assassin's Creed-Transmedia-Angeboten besser einordnen zu können, schafft Ubisoft drei Labels, die Fans bei der Auswahl ihrer nächsten Lektüre helfen sollen:

Einige der neuesten Transmedia-Kreationen in diesem Jahr stammen aus der Zusammenarbeit mit talentierten asiatischen Autoren und Künstlern, vor allem in China, Japan und Korea, wobei sich mehrere Manhuas oder Webtoons derzeit in der Entwicklung befinden. "Bei so vielen Schöpfern aus ganz Asien, die innovative Inhalte liefern, war es eine Priorität für Ubisoft, neue Beziehungen mit talentierten Partnern in der Region zu knüpfen", betont Julien Fabre, Associate Director of Publishing bei Ubisoft.

Indem Ubisoft Talente aus der ganzen Welt zusammenbringt, um neue transmediale Erzählungen zu entwickeln, will das Unternehmen das Assassin's Creed-Universum mit Geschichten bereichern, die authentisch sind und bei den Fans vor Ort ankommen. "Wir alle sind Konsumenten von Geschichten. Mit dieser globalen Vision und dem lokalen Ansatz wollen wir unseren Fans neue Inhalte in Formaten bieten, die ihnen vertraut sind, und mit Geschichten, die in ihrem kulturellen Hintergrund und ihrer Geschichte verwurzelt sind", ergänzt Etienne Bouvier, Publishing Content Manager bei Ubisoft.

Hier ist eine Auswahl der für dieses Jahr geplanten Neuerscheinungen:

ROMANE:

ILLUSTRIERTE FIKTION:

DIGITAL:

Weitere Informationen zu der Erweiterung des Assassin’s Creed-Universums gibt es unter:

Weitere Informationen zu Assassin’s Creed gibt es unter: assassinscreed.com

Aktuelle Angebote zuAssassin’s Creed-Inhalten und weiteren Ubisoft Videospielen gibt es im Ubisoft Store unter:store.ubi.com/de/home

Zudem bietet dasUbisoft-Affiliate-Programmdie Möglichkeit nach Anmeldung und Freischaltung zu dem Programm durch Verlinkungen in den Store 5 % des finalen Einkaufswerts zu verdienen.

**Manhua: Chinesische Comics

**Webtoon: Koreanischer Webcomic, optimiert für Smartphone-Geräte

***Podcast-Serien: Aufgezeichnetes Audio-Drama-Format mit mehreren Schauspielern

Publishing Partners:

NOVELS

404 Editions

Created in January 2016 within the group edi8/Editis, 404 Publishing is the publishing house entirely dedicated to pop culture. Always searching for new tendencies and innovative formats, 404 Publishing is the publisher of fiction, escape books, escape games, video games’ guides, and talented youtubers.

About Editis

Part of the group Vivendi since February 2019, Editis is a French leader in publishing, gathering 48 prestigious publishing houses. With a wide portfolio of internationally renowned authors, 4000 new titles published each year and a catalogue of more than 45,000 titles, Editis operates in the fields of general literature, pocket format literature, practical books, children books, illustrated books, educative and reference books. Learn more atwww.editis.com

Aconyte

Aconyteis the novels division of Asmodee Entertainment, to deliver on the Asmodee slogan:“Great games, amazing stories!”, and to create new and exciting content to be leveraged on further entertainment platforms as we strive to create truly global brands.

About Asmodee Entertainment

Asmodee Entertainment is a platform of games publisher and distributor Asmodee. Its mission is to extend Asmodee’s intellectual properties into TV/film, novels and comics, location based-entertainment, andconsumer products, working closely with Asmodee Boardgames and Asmodee Digital. Through best-in-class partnerships across the full spectrum of opportunities, Asmodee Entertainment will create truly global intellectual properties and brands.

Starfish

Starfish is dedicated to the development of publicationsand creative products centred on large IPs. We focus onofficial publications of movies, TV series, games andanimations that enjoy worldwide audiences, and haveestablished, both online and offline, product linescontaining literatures, comics, illustrated books andboard games.

ILLUSTRATED

Dark Horse

Founded in 1986 by Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Comics is an excellent example of how integrity and innovation can help broaden a unique storytelling medium and transform a company with humble beginnings into an industry giant. Under a new partnership with Vanguard Visionary Associates, Dark Horse is positioned to further expand its reach globally with publishing, products, and filmed entertainment. Over the years, Dark Horse has published the work of creative legends such as Yoshitaka Amano, Margaret Atwood, Paul Chadwick, Geof Darrow, Will Eisner, Neil Gaiman, Dave Gibbons, Faith Erin Hicks, Kazuo Koike, Matt Kindt, Jeff Lemire, Mike Mignola, Frank Miller, Moebius, Chuck Palahniuk, Wendy Pini, and Gerard Way. In addition, Dark Horse has a long tradition of establishing exciting new creative talent throughout all of its divisions. The company has also set the industry standard for quality licensed comics, graphic novels, collectibles, and art books, including Stranger Things, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, Minecraft, The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Dragon Age, James Cameron’s Avatar, Game of Thrones, Mass Effect, StarCraft, The Witcher,andHalo.Today, Dark Horse Comics is one of the world’s leading entertainment publishers.

Glénat

Created in 1969, Glénat is one of the largest independent publishers in the French book industry. We release more than 650 books a year in 3 main fields: graphic novels and Japanese manga which account 8000 titles in a variety of genres ; children’s books with Glénat Jeunesse and P’tit Glénat labels ; and illustrated books about mountain, sea and gastronomy. With its 51 years of experience, Glénat is one of the top 3 graphic novel publishers in France and a key player in the French book industry.

Shogakukan

Shogakukan, founded in 1922, began by launching learning magazines targeting elementary school children. Currently, while expanding from children fs magazines to the general magazine field, it has also become a general publishing company with a book division that eleases picture books, pictorial guides, dictionaries, encyclopedias, literary works, etc. Sunday GX launched in 2000, monthly manga magazine issued on the 19th of every month. The concept is “Extremely brave and tough Heroines!” and has produced a number of high quality works. Total magazine volume is over 800 pages (online contents included).

DIGITAL

Ximalaya

Ximalaya, with the mission of "sharing human wisdom with sound", pioneered the PUGC content ecology, which not only leads the innovation of the audio industry, but also attracts attention from the culture and self-media people who devote themselves to audio content entrepreneurship, including Ma Dong, Wu Xiaobo, Gao Xiaosong , Cai Kangyong, Li Kaifu, Chen Zhiwu, Guo Degang, Feng Lun, Gong Linna, Hua Shao, Huang Jianxiang and other self-media giants and 7 million voice anchors. They jointly created 328 categories of voices covering finance, music, news, business, novels, automobiles, etc. content. So, CCTV News, People's Daily Review, Sina, Forbes, 36Kr, Sanlian Life Weekly and other 5000 media and Alibaba, Baidu, KFC, Durex, L'Oreal and more than 3000 brands have also entered Himalaya.

Redice studio

RedIce is one of Korea biggest webtoon studios with multi-million views projects such as Solo Leveling. The company has strong ties with the publishing and the audiovisual industries, and is able to distribute webtoons worldwide in multiple languages on all the biggest platforms.

ULAB

New Comics, founded by ULAB Co., Ltd, is one of China’s boutique comic platforms that has produced many critically acclaimed comics under its banner, including the bestseller Blades of the Guardians.

About Assassin’s Creed

Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has sold more than 155 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.

Über Ubisoft

Ubisoft ist ein führender Entwickler, Publisher und Distribuent für interaktive Unterhaltungsprodukte und Services mit einem reichhaltigen Portfolio bekannter Marken, darunterAssassin'sCreed, Just Dance, die TomClancy'sVideospiel-Reihe, Rayman,FarCry und Watch Dogs. Die Teams im weltumspannenden Verbund von Studios und Geschäftsstellen bei Ubisoft widmen sich der Produktion von originellen und unvergesslichen Spielerlebnissen auf allen verbreiteten Plattformen, wie Konsolen, Smartphones, Tablets und PCs.Im Geschäftsjahr 2019-2020 erzielte Ubisoft einen Umsatz von 1.534 Millionen Euro. Mehr Informationen unterwww.ubisoftgroup.com

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.