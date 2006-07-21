PM: Hadouken! STREET FIGHTER und FIST OF THE NORTH STAR LEGENDS ReVIVE arbeiten für Event zusammen (Cosmocover)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Hadouken! STREET FIGHTER und FIST OF THE NORTH STAR LEGENDS ReVIVE arbeiten für Event zusammen

LOS ANGELES, Kalifornien – 21. April 2021 – Die SEGA Corporation gab heute bekannt, dass ein Kollaborations-Event zwischen FIST OF THE NORTH STAR LEGENDS ReVIVE und STREET FIGHTER am 30. APRIL 2021 (JST) beginnen wird. Das Kooperations-Event mit STREET FIGHTER wird bis zum 21. Mai 2021 (JST) andauern und wird vier STREET FIGHTER-Charaktere in FIST OF THE NORTH STAR LEGENDS ReVIVE integrieren, darunter: „Ryu“, „M. Bison“ und „Chun-Li“ als UR, und „Sakura“ als SR.

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR LEGENDS ReVIVE kann in den folgenden App Stores heruntergeladen werden:　　

Apple App Store für iOS Google Play für Android

Um an der speziellen STREET FIGHTER x FIST OF THE NORTH STAR LEGENDS ReVIVE-Kooperation teilzunehmen

teilzunehmen, besucht man einfach https://hokuto-revive.sega.com/en/sf/

About SEGA: SEGA Group is comprised of SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd. and four subsidiary groups: Consumer, Arcade, Toys Animation and Locations. Through the medium of entertainment, we are committed to providing moving experiences to our customers worldwide. https://sega.jp/ 

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. ©SEGA

