PM: This is the dawning of the age of majority! (Handy Games)

PC Switch XOne PS4

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

With legal age, there must also come great responsibility for the community. And while we are celebrating our company's 21st birthday you get a piece of the cake! In our massive anniversary sale, you get the highest discounts ever on almost all of our games. And why you ask? Because we are adults now and we can - that's why!

Get ready for the largest discount in company history Starting April 20th, 2021 on Steam, Microsoft Xbox, Sony Playstation, and Nintendo Switch you'll get up to 90 % discount on selected titles.

Prepare yourself for epic discounts for games like:

Aces of the Luftwaffe Chicken Police Clouds & Sheep 2 El Hijo Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Jagged Alliance: Rage! Kill to Collect Little Big Workshop Neighbours back From Hell Overclocked: A History of Violence Panzer Elite Action Gold Pile Up! Box by Box Rad Rodgers Radical Edition Sine Mora EX SkyDrift Spitlings Stunt Kite Party The Mystery of the Druids Through the Darkest of Times Thunder Wolves Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt World of Zoo

and many, many more!!!

Read more